The Rosco from the last program had a good ending for both Moisés and Óscar. They signed a draw and that allows them to avoid the Blue Chair. Roberto Leal asked them how he felt about their seventh draw in their 33 duels, which was 22 hits and both with one failure. Without a doubt, the ending was exciting.

Moisés recalled that he celebrated “with a jump” because he managed to tie in extremis. “It was 50/50 luck this time,” he acknowledged, and explained why it turned out well: “I listened to my mother, I said the second one that had occurred to me in both cases.”

For his part, Óscar has referred to the mistake he had when he had already reached 22 hits. “I got a little upset with the philosopher,” he stated. In fact, he has assessed that he should have been “a little more cautious” after the regular streak of the previous days. Discover his reactions in the video!