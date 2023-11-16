Congress is that constitutional body that represents the Spanish people, the place where national sovereignty resides and where words and ideas must reign. However, historically, surprising incidents have occurred in the chamber, ranging from physical fights during the Second Republic to deputies tearing pages from the Constitution. Over the years, the debate in the chamber has become more abrupt and rude, with more insults involved than before. Reason why many parliamentarians ask to reform the regulations to introduce more sanctions for those who lose respect in the chamber.

Just yesterday, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, was involved in a similar controversy during the recent investiture session of Pedro Sánchez and the subsequent control session in the Madrid Assembly for uttering an insult.

It happened while Pedro Sánchez intervened in his turn to respond to the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The candidate reproached the popular party for the expulsion of Pablo Casado from the Presidency of the PP just after he tried to investigate a case of corruption that affected President Ayuso’s brother, for taking contract commissions with the administration during the pandemic.

At that moment, the cameras focused on the spectators’ gallery where the Madrid president was, who can be seen uttering a phrase that has been recorded: “What a son of a bitch”.

The images spread quickly through social networks, causing a chain reaction among the main political forces, especially due to the sudden change in the position of the Popular Party regarding that phrase. At first, as published by the newspaper El País, Ayuso’s team said that what the president had said was, in reality, “I like fruit”. And later, some leaders of the blue party spread tweets with that hashtag, #LikeTheFruta. The official account of the Madrid PP also wrote it.

But an hour later, Ayuso’s cabinet acknowledged that it had indeed called Sánchez “son of a bitch”: “Mr. Sánchez’s accusation of corruption against President Díaz Ayuso is an ignominy and cowardice. The president’s response to a accusation of corruption without evidence is the least he deserves,” a government source told that newspaper.

Although the Popular Party has not spoken publicly on the issue, Ayuso, in the plenary session of the Madrid Assembly, he said again in an ironic and joking tone who said to his “insides”: “I like fruit”, something that has already become everything a motto for the popular. “The President of the Government took advantage of his intervention to defame a regional president. To defame me and my family. Maybe you, who already swallow everything, would do something else. But I, to myself, yes, I said it. I said, I like fruit,” he explained.

And in his attempt to make light of the matter, he recalled other similar moments in the chamber: “Mrs. (Mónica) García recently said Mongolian, and I didn’t say anything because I thought, I understood that she said “it’s cool.” Mr. (Javier ) Padilla recently said facha, and I understood, what a pacha. I understood that.”

The debate on modifying the regulations

Los insults and the disqualifications that are experienced in the chamber and the concern that they become even more normalized have been debated among political groups for several years. Some parliamentarians have criticized the deficiencies of the regulations in this regard and agree that the tension in the chamber makes a serene and calm debate in the chamber impossible.

The resident of the confederal group of Unidas Podemos and the commons in the Congress of Deputies, Jaume Asens, requested years ago a reform of the ethical code to introduce sanctions such as “public reprimandfines or even temporary suspension from the exercise of parliamentary function”, applicable to those who “insult and humiliate”.

The regulations of the Chamber establish the duties of the deputies, as well as the functions of the Presidency of Congress “to maintain order and decorum in the debates”, but leaves open the application of sanctions, which in any case amount to expulsion from the chamber or the prohibition of attending one or two plenary sessions. Furthermore, this suspension is only contemplated when the parliamentarian stops attending the plenary sessions. repeatedly, breaks state secrets or carries weapons, among other things.

It is article 103 of the regulations that talks about insults, slander or defamation. “Deputies and speakers will be called to order when they utter words or utter concepts that are offensive to the decorum of the Chamber or its members, State Institutions or any other person or entity.” It must be remembered that in this specific case, President Ayuso was a spectator in the gallery, and not participating in the debate.

Furthermore, article 32 of the regulations establishes that these actions are at the discretion of the Presidency of the Chamber, who must ensure the smooth progress of the work, direct the debates and maintain order. “It is up to the president to comply with and enforce the regulations, interpreting them in cases of doubt and replacing them in cases of omission,” the rule states.

In other countries, parliamentary rules also do not have specific provisions for “contempt,” those words or actions that are considered disrespectful, insulting, defamatory or simply lack of respect towards a superior. In the past, Parliament, and the House of Commons in the United Kingdom, considered various affronts to their dignity, such as insults directed at the House or its members, as contempt, but no longer.

The French Parliament also agreed years ago to modify a law established in 1881 so that uttering insults against the president of France no longer entails an automatic fine, which previously reached 45,000 euros for “offending the head of state”. Recently, the National Assembly of France imposed the harshest punishment that it can apply to the occupant of a seat on the far-right deputy Grégoire de Fournas, of the National Group, by expelling him from the chamber for 15 days and temporarily suspending his salary for uttering a racist insult against him. black deputy of La Francia Insumisa Carlos Martens Bilongo.

