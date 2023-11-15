If you are a regular Internet user and especially a fan of YouTube streamers and content creators, you will know that this can become a real job and, in fact, have a high income thanks to this. So much so, that many people leave their regular jobs to dedicate themselves to doing live shows or creating and publishing videos, the best example of this being the YouTuber TomFM, who left his job as a business support assistant and now makes a living from the game Football Manager.

TomFM – via BBC

Real name Tom Kelsey, TomFM is a 26-year-old from the United Kingdom Lincoln, who started a YouTube channel dedicated to the popular game while he was a student at Nottingham Trent University. Thanks to those videos, he has become a prominent content creator, especially in that country, thanks to his success with Football Manager. Youtuber who, according to what he said in an interview with the BBC and as we anticipated, left his job at the city council of his city, “to make a living from Football Manager.”

In the conversation with the important UK media, he says that: “As the channel grew and more people watched it, I started to receive more income from ads,” adding that “as for the money I earn now, it is the double what I made when I worked full time before YouTube.” Something that makes him happy, since in addition to being able to earn money, this allows him to be his own boss, “making my own decisions and without working for someone else”, which he indicates “is the best part of this.”

His channel currently has more than 118,000 subscribers on YouTube, which, as I said, is now his job and allows him to make a living from his favorite video game, which is a dream come true for many gamers.

“I can easily spend between 50 and 60 hours a week playing Football Manager, which may seem like it would drive some people crazy, but it’s a dream for me,” he said.

And in case you are one of those who still don’t know too much about Football Manager, I tell you that it is a management title for the popular sport, being highlighted worldwide as a fairly realistic simulation game. So much so, in fact, that it is a large part of the reason why the beloved player of the Chilean national soccer team, Ben Brereton Díaz, will make it to this. This after being discovered by a Football Manager fan, who during a game checked that in the game’s database, Brereton appeared as Chilean.

According to the information in the title, the fan realized that despite being raised in England and not speaking any Spanish, he has dual nationality thanks to his Chilean mother. This is how the #BreretonALaRoja campaign began, which ended with the player being a figure of the Chilean team and whom he was finally able to meet very recently, as we tell you in this note.

