Özge shot Kesic in revenge for having killed Ridvan, Pars’s right-hand man, and with whom he had wedding plans.

The mafia then goes after the young woman to kill her as revenge, but the woman manages to escape, running into Ilgaz and Ceylin who protect her and take her to the police station.

“Why did they want to kill you?” Ilgaz asks, very worried, and then Özge has no choice but to confess everything: “I killed Kesic.” The young girl tells Ilgaz and Ceylin everything that happened.

Ilgaz asks her if she alone was able to bury the body and after a few moments of tension, the young woman tells him that she did it alone and that no one helped her, thus covering up for Ceylin that she and Osman helped her bury the lifeless body of Kesic in a hole they found in the cemetery.

The prosecutor Kaya tells her that he does not believe that she could bury the body alone and asks her if Pars is the person who helped him and that is why he is now missing: “Who are you trying to protect?”

What will happen now with Özge? Will Ilgaz discover that Ceylin is somehow also involved in this crime?

