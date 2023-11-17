An Xbox fan recently surprised the community with a story that worried, moved and frightened many players. What happens is that lost his account from 15 years agowhere he had all your games and all your progress. Yes, a hard blow to his playing life and, of course, to his wallet.

According to the details, the nightmare began when his Xbox account was compromised, which caused Microsoft to temporarily block it. Even though the player did everything possible to prove that he was the owner and requested access to it several times, he did not succeed and lost it, apparently forever.

“I haven’t slept in 24 hours, I’ve been collecting information from my account. I searched through emails dating back 13 years to find information from Microsoft that could help me recover my account,” the player narrates at the beginning of his story, which he shared on reddit.

He later explains that he contacted Xbox customer service, hoping to regain access to his account. To do this, he gathered all the information possible to corroborate that he was its legitimate owner.

However, he was not as lucky as he expected, and in the end, Xbox suspended his account permanently, without the ability to transfer his purchases or progress stored in the cloud.

“I just spent 40 minutes on the phone with support begging to speak to a supervisor or manager who has any power to get my account back. “After providing card numbers, transaction history, and the date of the compromised account, Xbox support ultimately permanently suspended my account without the option to transfer it due to unauthorized access,” the player added.

The young man published the story to request help from the community, as he is totally heartbroken over the loss of his account. Support only sent him a page with a link to create another account. Unfortunately, no one has a solution to his problem. Instead, the story made other players worry.

“You won’t hear the voice of my 12-year-old self, who first created my account and shared so many memories with friends and family who passed away during that time. “My heart is broken as I write this,” concluded the clearly sad player.

a fallen soldier

