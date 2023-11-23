Science says that hyperthymetic people are able to remember what they were wearing on a specific date, what the weather was like or even what day of the week that date fell on with a memory much above normal.

If science said something about my memory regarding specific dates, however, it would most likely simply say that I am a damned disaster that has no remedy. play Timeline Twist It was the last test I needed to confirm it.

A twist to the classic Timeline

Inherited from the already mythical Timeline but with renewed art, two game modes and the possibility of aiming for the version based on historical events or the one relating to key events in recent entertainment history, this Timeline Twist It will be the delight of all those who have a better memory than me.

The idea behind the classic mode of Timeline, also included in this version, is about trying to create a timeline that is as accurate as possible without knowing in advance to what year exactly the events that we have to play belong to. For example: could you tell me what happened before, the invention of wine or the appearance of writing? Or the first FIFA World Cup or the invention of the can opener?

Placing an initial card in the middle and dealing four cards to each player, when our turn comes we must take one of those events, without looking at the date on the back, and try to place it before or after the event in the center of the table.

If we have guessed correctly, the turn goes to the next player who must do the same. If we fail, that card is discarded and it will be time to draw one before taking turns. The first one to run out of cards is the one who wins, and as you may have already seen (the invention of wine and the can opener are the ones that happened first), get it is not easy.





A perfect cooperative to play with the little ones

In order not to get too frustrated, Timeline Twist It offers a twist on the initial formula with a cooperative mode in which those of us who are clumsier with dates can have some hope. Here the objective is not to run out of cards, but rather to aim to be as accurate as possible in our calculations so that our mistakes do not ruin the score too much.

In this version we will not go so blindly because we will turn the card over after deciding which one we are going to play and we will be able to see on what date we should place it, but to add some substance to the system, the problem is that from that point onwards We will not be able to move the timeline to place another card in the middle of those two.

The only way to save a letter between two years already closed in the timeline is to raise it to a midpoint between the two, but we can only do it once, so any other letter that could enter between those two dates must be discarded and will become part of the negative score that will subtract points from us at the end of the game.





In trying to be as tight as possible when placing our events on the timeline, and avoiding the gaps between one year and the next from bothering us too much, is the beauty of a cooperative mode that ends up being less fun than the competitive mode of Timeline Twistbut it is the best way for the little ones in the house (or the forgetful like me) to also join the party.

Timeline Twist Pop Culture|Asmodee – Cooperative Card Game – 2 to 6 Players – Ages 8+

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

In VidaExtra | Sony’s GTA set in London that ended up becoming a television series