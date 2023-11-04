I often complain about the lack of time in the day, with work responsibilities, housework, meals and those moments, also very necessary, to relax and rest. But, like most, I cannot deny that I have at least a few free hours that I could use to learn, reflect and think, depending on the famous “5 hour rule”.

Let’s go in parts and first explain what it consists of. The “5 hour rule” is a personal development strategy that some figures such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates say they carry out daily in their lives.

The core concept is to dedicate one hour a day, or five hours a week total, to learning, reflecting and experimenting. This rule is based on the belief that investing time in personal growth and developing new skills can make the difference between success and mediocrity as a person.

Taking this into account, and after analyzing what I do every day, I realized that, In theory, you should have at least an hour a day to dedicate to personal growth. However, the reality is a little different, at least in my case.

This is my experience during a week testing Bill Gates’ famous “5 hour rule”

Much of those “free” hours, that is, those hours in which I am not working, are dedicated to basic things in my daily life: shopping, cleaning the house, cooking and, as I said before, some rest. Once we subtract all this, we should have an hour left to invest in the growth that is sought with this rule.

Following the advice of figures such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, I decided to implement the “5 hour rule” in my life for a week and see how it works. After all, these are two of the most successful men in the world, who wouldn’t want to follow their example?

Learning

The first part of the rule explains that you must dedicate a small moment to learning. This actually sounds quite positive, since It never hurts to force yourself a little to learn something new and that often enriches your daily life or your profession..

In my case, and seeing that these two figures consider a book as a good method to fulfill this part, I decided that reading would be my main source of learning. Some days I dedicated them to reading a book on a topic that interests me, although it is true that others were spent reading articles that gave me knowledge about artificial intelligence or cybersecurity.

Getty

But this is where I started to encounter the first problems. Even though at first everything went smoothly, I found that life often got in the way. The moments dedicated to this learning were sometimes complicated by problems external to me, such as pending appointments or tasks that took longer than they should.

The truth is that always I have been with the feeling that time was too short. Even when she managed to find a time to read, fatigue often made it difficult to concentrate and really assimilate what she was reading. I ended up stopping enjoying it.

Experimentation

Getty

The second part of the rule, experimentation, did 100% raise the complexity to another level. The idea of ​​trying new things and being willing to fail to learn is very positive in theory. However, These types of tasks sound great on paper, but when you really need to make time—as if I already have a lot left—for it, things get complicated..

In my case, I decided, despite everything, to experiment with something that I knew I was putting on hold and that was very practical for me, such as entering the world of economics and investment. As I say, it was complex, but of course, it’s something I wanted to do, so it served as an “obligation” for me to do it this week.

If we put this aside, the truth is that finding time again to experiment with something that tests you really sounds like it’s for people who have little to do in their daily lives.

Reflection

Getty

Reflect, the third and final part of the rule, It turned out to be something that, despite not investing much time during the week, has been quite interesting for me. This practice, which only took me about 10 or 15 minutes a day, did help me better understand my thoughts and emotions, write them down if I saw it necessary, and even reorganize my life.

Here yes I noticed that on a psychological level it was quite positive. Reflecting, even if it is to see what you are doing wrong in your daily life, is already a great step to improve your emotional state.

An experience that is definitely not made for everyone.

With all this and as you can see, there is no doubt The “5 hour rule” of personalities like Bill Gates and Aleon Musk is not a universal solution that works for everyone —My mother is a clear example of lack of time on all sides to do the basics. While it is a very interesting approach for many people, it is clear that not everyone has the same level of flexibility in their daily routine.

So, and as I say many times when I have tried other methods or tricks, the key is not to follow them to the letter, but Yes, look for what points are favorable for you and adapt them to the extent that they are really positive and not a daily fight against you or against time.