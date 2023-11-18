Throughout my professional career I have tried countless applications of all kinds.

Many of them have been for work issues, many others simply as a normal user to help me with countless things.

There are a lot of examples I can give you.

When it comes to navigation applications, I have used Google Maps, Waze or Apple Maps, which with the latest update has become my go-to app, to help me get to a specific place.

Through reading apps, Audible, Goodreads or the Kindle application to listen to audiobooks, have my library organized and synchronized with my e-reader or know what books I have read in a year ordered by author or ratings.

When it comes to health and nutrition, I have Nike Training Club as a reference, with its enormous amount of training exercises to do at home completely free of charge, and Yaizo, an app that is capable of making a nutritional plan depending on your needs. needs. In addition, it has a calorie counter and allows you to record meals and exercises you carry out.

In addition to these 2 apps, I also rely heavily on Fitness, from Apple, which not only motivates me to complete daily challenges to improve my health, but it helps me have a more active and healthy lifestyle.

I also have a lot of video games on my mobile, all thanks to the Apple Arcade subscription, where I highlight the hilarious and strategic Grindstone or the fantastic Mini Metro or Mini Motorways, which invite you to create a subway line or a highway network , respectively.

As you can imagine, I also use Google applications such as YouTube, Gmail and, above all, Drive and Google Photos, on a daily basis, to be able to transfer the images I take with the mobile phones that I am analyzing to the computer without the need for cables and instantly.

One of my great discoveries in this regard has been, for example, the Nikkon Snapbridge application, which allows me transfer images from the SLR to any device you see fit without removing the memory card so I don’t have to buy any adapter for my Mac, which only has 2 USB-C ports.

And, as it could not be otherwise, I also use the ChatGPT application to help me with hundreds of day-to-day tasks or even to structure my menus for the week, to give you a couple of examples.

As you can see, there have been a lot of applications of all kinds on my mobile phone, both primary and secondary, and, as you can imagine, there are many more that hardly even need to be mentioned: Instagram, TikTok, streaming applications like Netflix, HBO or Filmin or classics that cannot be missed if you are a music lover like Apple Music or Spotify.

The only app I can’t live without

I have tested more than 1,000 applications throughout my professional career. All of them very varied and intended for all types of activities.

Now, there is one in particular that I practically need to live: Feedly.

If you don’t know her, I’ll give you a quick summary.

It is an application that acts as a news aggregator. That is, you add the media that interests you and every time new information appears on that specific website, it will appear in the reflected application.

That is, if you want a quick review of the news that interests you most during the day, simply You have to enter the application and you will be able to see in list format the headlines of all the media that you have included.

This way, you won’t have to go halfway to make a mental map of what happened, but in a couple of minutes you will already have the picture of the day drawn in your head, since everything appears on the same page, without you having to leave the application.

Best of all, you can also choose specific sections of a given media instead of the entire newspaper, so you will only get the corresponding new news.

I have converted my house into home automation for less than 1,000 euros: these are the 6 devices I have at home

It is also possible to create alerts for specific words so that, if there is something new, in any language, where it is mentioned, you will receive the corresponding news. Unfortunately, it is a paid feature, but if you dare, I assure you it is worth it.

Furthermore, depending on the medium in question, when you click on an article that interests you, you will not even have to go to the specific medium, but it will open in the same application and without any type of advertising involved. Easy, fast and much more efficient reading of what interests you to keep you informed.

In addition, its use is downright simple: you just have to search for the medium in question and click add. Here you will see a small menu in case you want to create a specific section to keep everything organized. Now, when there is new news, you will simply see it appear in the app.

An application that It is available on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac and, of course, it has a web browser version. If you dare, I assure you that you will not regret it.