I never really loved ‘Avatar’. I saw her on her day, and Even though James Cameron is a director whose sense of spectacle interests me a lot, His proposal was far from my favorites of his filmography (podium occupied without much effort by the first two ‘Terminator’ (the first well ahead of the second), ‘Aliens’ and ‘Risky Lies’; very few surprises there). I recognized the technical effort and that’s it, and I didn’t connect too much with either the aesthetics or the story.

With the sequel, the time has come to recover the original film and assess to what extent its reputation as a revolutionary is justified: did James Cameron create a visionary masterpiece or a simple jungle adventure with pretentiousness? I recovered the three-hour extended version, the longest montage that Cameron has ever released, and I prepared to ride the banshees through Pandora.

A curiously agile narrative

In general terms, and even when looking at a film that already has everything to lose with its duration of two hours and fifty-eight minutes on its back, I was surprised that what I remembered as a heavy and relatively slow movie was not at all in this review. ‘Avatar’ is a relatively agile film with a considerably concise and very to the point narrative.

What I remembered as long scenes brimming with somewhat naive mystique are still there, but they are not too burdensome. The military transition scenes, tostones of planes taking off and flying in formation, flight sequences with the banshees, Jake’s training, everything that I remembered as the lowest moments of interest in the film return, but they are very bearable. No sequences last longer than is reasonable, they are not entangled in excessive introductions, and there is little filler: almost all of them serve a narrative function. Which, I insist, is no small feat for three hours.

Seen with the stopwatch in hand, what I already knew about Cameron the narrator (that one does not manage to place half a filmography in the top of the most viewed films in history if his films do not work like clocks) is confirmed. The movie It is so concise in its development and its subplots unfold with such clarity that it could even be divided into three clear blocks.s, as chapters. ‘Avatar’ won’t have anything else, but paradoxically given its length, it doesn’t dawdle with filler.

Still technically impressive

In its day ‘Avatar’ had a visual impact, but as time went by, it is possible that we were not fully aware of its findings because we thought that there would come a time when a good part of cinema would be like this. Or that was the motorcycle that was being sold to us. The truth is that this has not happened, due to technical and economic limitations: but 13 years later, ‘Avatar’ is still as visually spectacular and unique as it was in its day.

It is incredible that, with more than a decade behind it, ‘Avatar’ continues to amaze with the realism of its animations. Today it is easier to appreciate the enormous effort invested in the creation of alien fauna and flora, simply because it has been unparalleled.

And that Cameron knows how to shoot action is almost an oxymoron, but taking into account how digital tools have evolved in that sense due to the rather horrible genre scenes that the current mainstream offers us (Marvel in the lead), ‘Avatar’ It is almost a ball of wonderful oxygen. Well-planned and edited chases and combats, aware of the space and the possibilities of editing and its rhythm, and that take advantage of digital tools to shoot the impossible with clarity and simplicity, without confusing everything. The final confrontation is the best example of this.

The problems are still there

All in all, it is difficult to ignore the shortcomings of ‘Avatar’, which come from a well-intentioned but somewhat naive contemplation of the indigenous people, which fits with the multiple contradictions of Cameron, an author obsessed with military discipline and military machines. war, but also with environmentalist and pacifist messages. The description of the customs of the Na’vi as a tourist would do in Kenya and the vulgar connections with Native Americans, with a touch of involuntary racismwithout a doubt it is what has aged the worst in the film.

It is also indisputable that when the film becomes tacky, it is devastating in that sense. The most spiritual sequences are the most creaky, with some sparkles and designs that were already limping in their day, and now even more so due to their mix of naivety and telephone operator advertisement aesthetics. Just as the designs (from the military vehicles to the fauna of Pandora, to the magnificent natural settings) are very notable, the visualization of the spiritual as an after-party in Ibiza is not the most memorable thing about the whole.

As much as I haven’t found the nonsense I expected, ‘Avatar’ is an adventure film that triumphs visually (the action, the countless visual aspects) and It does not work so well in what it considers important (a very superficial ecological and spiritual message). But as a proposal curiously isolated in time, with no more precedents or continuations than those that Cameron himself wanted to grant it, it runs perfectly.

Possibly, the director would not be very happy with this consideration of a fascinating and partially failed technological toy. But for me, who expected three hours of agony, it is enough and more than enough for me.

