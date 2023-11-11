Salomé Jiménez plays one of the most important characters in Christ and the King: Queen Sofía. Although she does not have much weight in the plot nor is she part of the cast of protagonists, her interventions will be key and she will not leave anyone indifferent.

The actress has confessed to us that it is a responsibility for her to play such a well-known and important character in history, although it has also been a pleasure to get into the shoes of someone real. “It’s a challenge and I’m going to try to portray her as faithfully as possible,” she confessed to us during filming.

Salomé has also confessed to feeling pressure when it comes to playing a well-known character who is still alive and who can see and judge her. “All my Google and YouTube history are interviews with the queen. I have read everything I have found about her,” the actress said with a laugh.

Something that Cristo y Rey is going to address in its chapters is Queen Sofía’s relationship with Bárbara Rey. “It is a very complex and very dramatic situation,” Salomé Jiménez told us. Play the video and listen to the full interview!