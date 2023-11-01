El Hormiguero has had the pleasure of having the visit of Belén Cuesta and Ricardo Gómez. The performers have visited Pablo Motos to talk about their next series while having the most fun time.

After presenting his latest project, the presenter wanted to know when was the moment when he was most afraid. Belén was the first to speak and her anecdote gave everyone present goosebumps.

“It’s very paranormal,” he said before revealing what happened to him in Prague during his interrail. When she was in the apartment ready to sleep with a friend of hers, the door and windows began to resonate very loudly without anyone being behind them: “I have never been more scared in my life,” she concluded. That’s how she told it!