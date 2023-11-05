a little over a month ago I made the more or less immovable decision to leave Twitter (or X, but we will continue to call Elon Musk’s invention Twitter) to Bluesky. He would have done it even sooner by directing me to Mastodon, but I needed something much simpler than that theoretical alternative, and the whole mess of social network instances and servers that seemed like it would happen to Twitter was too much for me.

Finally, I went to Bluesky because it fulfilled my only need: to be as easy to use as Twitter. And despite its limitations, which are considerable, I got an invitation and entered a new social network, without too many expectations. Once inside, I had to overcome a couple of inconveniences that, to put it mildly, spoiled my user experience.

The habits ingrained when using a social network are like viruses: once they circulate through our body, it is extremely difficult to leave them behind. For example, I had more than one disagreement with my own hobbies when I realized that there were no lists in BlueSky – that is, if you don’t know how to program. That is to say, I could not configure different timelines to my liking, something very useful when there are accounts for which we do not want to miss any updates or when we work with the social network and we want to have a TL to consult for pleasure (or vice) and, at the same time, time, another time or others more linked to work.

But as in any case, Twitter has been very aggressively reducing its features for months, to the point that it is difficult to keep up to date with what exact features the service offers. At least I don’t know, much less since Tweetdeck stopped having a free app and, once again, for me it was essential when it came to managing the flood of information that was raining down on me on the social network (misinformation from a time at this point, although that is another question).

User indentation

The last figure available for number of BlueSky users is more than 1.5 million (in fact, the expert in social network metrics ⱮӠէą, already estimates it at 1,855,390 registered), a number that constantly grows (especially every time Elon Musk announces new changes on Twitter, especially if they refer to quotas or loss of features that users previously had for free). Twitter stopped giving figures a long time ago, but it must be a little less than the one hundred million users it had a long time ago.

All the data coming from Twitter is about losses, such as the 50% drop in general revenue that Elon Musk talked about at the end of last year and the 90% drop in advertising revenue that Bloomberg calculated. Another significant reduction is the workforce: at the beginning of this year Musk laid off 50% of the workforce.

All of this has to have an impact somewhere, and it is mainly on BlueSky and Mastodon, since the impact of Meta Threads has completely dissipated after the explosion of the first few days, as expected. In the case of BlueSky, it is experiencing progressive growth indisputable, with a growth of about 15,000 daily users, which is currently equivalent to just under 1% of the total.

The figures, however, are far from reaching those of Twitter: for example, that number of total users has an impact on the number of users of each of the accounts. The five most followed accounts on BlueSky are Bluesky’s own official account (more than 319,000 followers), meme spreader wint (more than 151,000), writer Neil Gaiman (almost 136,000), The Washington Post (more than 121,000), and The New York Times (more than 109,000). For comparison, the company’s own corporate account X He has more than 67 million followers.

Or even myself, without going any further. 10,079 followers on Twitter, 438 on BlueSky. And it is not an absolutely negligible amount: most of us users are in that, a few out of hundreds. But after almost ten thousand on Twitter (again, I’m far from being an influencer, especially considering that most of my posts are kung fu microvideos and horror movie posters, but it’s more than the average user ), the handful of followers on BlueSky taste like crumbs.

And that is the first thing you have to get used to in this new social network. The figures are much lower, and that is a bad pill to swallow if someone is used to having a certain number of interactions with their tweets: dozens of “likes” and retweets are sometimes reduced to tiny burrs of attention. And yet, there is something in which BlueSky surpasses Twitter, and that something is in the quality of the interactions.

Since there are no algorithms that condition what one sees in one’s TL, it is always nourished by the users that each one has chosen. And since the barrage of trolls and false news-mongers that plague Twitter have not yet arrived, interactions are fairly clean and well-intentioned. Even refreshingly naive. And those that are not can be avoided with simple blocks, something that is increasingly complicated on Twitter, where a block does not guarantee the silence of an undesirable user since Twitter is designed to spread harassment and toxicity.

Therefore, although a user who has had a minimal impact on Twitter is faced with a bucket of cold water in BlueSky in the form of an absolutely vertiginous decrease in the number of followers, he receives in return a much more interesting reward than a cold number. . Quality interactions and a much more welcoming and constructive environment. May they feel great to the ego, too, and in the long run.

Header: BlueSky

In Xataka | Usernames on X in exchange for $50,000. Musk is already testing the sale of those that are no longer in use, according to Forbes

In Xataka | Elon Musk wants his employees to turn X into a bank. They have one year to do it