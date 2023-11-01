Before winter arrives, it is important to check the condition of your radiators and optimize their operation. This way, you can enjoy a warm atmosphere in your home without spending more than necessary on heating.

Even if it’s not very cold yet, you’ll soon have to turn on the heating system and keep it running for several months. It is for this reason that you should learn to manage radiators correctly so you can save energy, but above all money.

Keep your radiators in good condition

One way to save energy and money is to keep your heating radiators in optimal condition. If these are damaged, they can waste heat and consume more energy than necessary.

To verify its condition, simply check that there are no water leaks; if there are, it is likely that the system is broken. In this case, you should contact an expert to solve the problem.

Additionally, it is essential that you take a look at the valvesthat are not open so that the water flows properly.

Also, check that the radiators are not clogged. Dust, as well as dirt, can clog them and hinder the passage of hot water. To clean them you can use a soft brush or a damp cloth.

Program your thermostat

You can also program your thermostat to fit your daily routine. This way, you can reduce consumption when you leave the house or when you go to sleep.

Another effective way to save is to isolate unused rooms by closing doors and windows. It is important to remember that the recommended temperature for heating is 20—21 degrees Celsius, but you can gradually increase it if you are cold.

Bleed the heating radiators

Depositphotos

To improve heating performance, it is advisable to eliminate air bubbles that accumulate in the pipes, to do this, you must bleed the radiators.

Before you start, turn off the heating and let the radiators cool down. Find the purge valve and place a container underneath to catch any water that comes out.

Using a screwdriver, carefully turn the valve until you hear a hiss. That’s the sound of air coming out. When the air has been expelled and clean water begins to flow out, close the valve with the screwdriver. Repeat this procedure on all the radiators in your house.

To make things even easier, you can purchase automatic purge valves, which are the ultimate solution. Instead of having to manually bleed each radiator, This small device detects air buildup and releases it automatically.

One way to take care of your pocket is to optimize the use of heating at home. To do this, it is important to manage the radiators according to the outside temperature and the schedule, check their condition and clean them frequently, and program the thermostat to adapt to the needs of the moment.

This way, you can enjoy a pleasant and cozy climate in winter without wasting energy or money.