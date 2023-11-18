Having your computer running slowly is something that is all too common and should not happen as long as we have decent, well-maintained hardware and a correct operating system configuration. Regarding the first, we are not going to go into depth, but we are going to see what we can do in Windows to have it correctly configured. Basically, because if we don’t do it well, we will see that, as time goes by, performance will get worse.

Luckily for us, there are two functions that we can disable to optimize its performance. As we know, a bad configuration can cause the computer to run slowly at times, although in other cases it may be due to having some programs installed on the computer (some antiviruses or manufacturer’s bloatware that the programs incorporate come to mind for many of us). portable). Today we will see the two Windows features that I disabled to speed up my PC.

Adjust Windows performance and appearance

One of the first configurations that we will have to carry out on the computer will be the visual effects, such as animations and shadow effects. These can influence the performance of the Windows PC to a greater or lesser extent. For this reason, if it works slowly for you, it is time to adjust it:

Go to the search tab from the PC taskbar. Writes “Performance» and select the option Adjust the appearance and performance of Windows. Inside, tap Visual effects and select the tab Adjust for best performance. Finally, click on Applyrestart the PC and you will be able to see how the computer runs faster.

This can be an extreme option, although quite effective. However, we can also activate the “Tweak for best performance” option and then re-enable some of the features at the bottom so that Windows doesn’t look so ugly. For example, there are options like “Show thumbnails instead of icons” that are really useful for everyday use and that we can activate.

Disable startup programs

Now, if the problem with your computer is that it turns on very slowly, the error is in the configuration of the programs that are executed as soon as the PC starts up. To do this, we will have to disable unnecessary startup programs. And there may be several tools that start automatically as soon as you turn on the computer, so they will be running in the background. Luckily, we can disable these programs as follows:

Tap on the Windows button from the computer taskbar. Type Settings and access its menu. Inside, go to Applications. Then, you will have to click on the Home tab. Inside here, you can see all the programs that are running just start the PC. It will tell you the impact it has on the team. Lastly, you will have to deactivate those programs that you do not need. Especially those that have a high impact on computer performance.

This will make the computer start up much faster by not having to load so many programs before letting us get to work. In addition, there is also another option to find out which tools start automatically on your PC. All you have to do is look at the program icons in the notification area at the far right of the taskbar. To find out its name, you will have to tap on the arrow-shaped icon looking up.

In any case, the best way will be to follow the previous steps, since many applications will not appear, since they could be running in the background. And, if in your case you have disabled a program during Windows startup, but it continues to start on its own, you will have to scan for viruses and malware.

A virus may be wreaking havoc on your system. In this case, you will have to rely on complete elimination by the antivirus. In the extreme case that none of this has served to speed up the computer’s performance, we lose nothing by completely formatting it and reinstalling the operating system.

All of these solutions are what we should try before embarking on updating the computer’s hardware, installing a new SSD disk for example, or buying a new computer with more up-to-date features.