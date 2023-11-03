Doing a minimum of exercise a day is always healthy. Experts recommend opting for routines that keep your body moving and burn energy, especially when your life tends to be sedentary or forces you to spend many hours sitting or in front of the computer.

There are also many times when lack of time prevents you from joining a gym or simply going outside to run on your own. In my case, I have decided for two weeks without taking the elevator, and see if it really shows. I will tell you the experience in great detail.

The importance of leading an active life

According to experts, routinely engaging in physical activity is essential to maintaining good health. But it can also help you clear your mind, even more so. when you dedicate yourself to a profession, such as writing, that has little or nothing to do with physical effort.

According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the most advisable thing is to do between 150 and 300 minutes of aerobic activity per week. Or if that’s not possible, replace it with about 75 minutes of intense activity.

Using the stairs, furthermore, is a very complete practice in many ways, as various studies point out. One minute climbing stairs, it seems, requires more calories and requires greater energy expenditure than running for the same time.. In addition, it increases the heart rate, which supposedly prevents cardiovascular diseases.

Climbing stairs also strengthens the muscles, not only those in the legs, but also the abdominals, back and even the arms. Not to mention that, taking a look at the works published on the matter, it provides flexibility and improves the functioning of the joints.

Two weeks without taking the elevator, climbing stairs

In my specific case, I decided not to use the elevator and take the stairs for two weeks. I have to start by saying that I live in a room, and that each double flight of stairs is made up of nine steps of a normal height.

Translating it, this means that in total just to get home I have climbed 72 steps a day, and I have also descended them. Based on the statistics, This should have meant a daily burn of almost 600 calories a week. About 1,200 during the 14 days that I have maintained this custom.

Also when I have had to go to other places, I have taken the opportunity to use the stairs and not the elevator, but these being specific cases, it is more difficult to calculate the impact it has had on my routine, if it really has had any.

Have I really noticed the extra exercise during this time? The first thing to say about this is that it is difficult to calculate something like this in practice. As for weight, I have not noticed any change. I was 75 kilos when I started, and after two weeks there has been no change. Without changing my eating habits.

In my experience, and paying attention to the opinions of experts, climbing stairs can help you maintain good physical shape, but it does not lose weight. At least under normal circumstances. To notice something like that, You would have to go up and down stairs for at least 10 or 15 minutes a day. It only takes me one or two to do it.

For now, I have decided to keep the habit, since you hardly waste any time and, at least in theory, it feels good. In two weeks I have hardly noticed anything, but perhaps with patience and dedication, in a month (or a year) I can write an article with more revealing results.