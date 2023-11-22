Black Friday is presented as that time of year when it is inevitable not to make any purchases, since all kinds of discounts appear in all types of stores on products that are on our wish list. In addition, it can be a great opportunity to get ahead of Christmas gifts while saving a lot of money. Next, I’ll tell you what they are. the offers that I am having a hard time avoiding during this campaign.

Meta Quest 2





I had never tried virtual reality glasses, but just a few days ago I had the opportunity to do so with the Meta Quest 2. The experience was very pleasant and the fact of being able to play different games with friends in such a close way, and different from usual, is the main reason that led me to add them to my shopping cart. Their usual price in recent weeks was about 345 euros on Amazon, but now they are reduced to a historical minimum price of 299 euros (which is equivalent to a savings of 46 euros with your purchase).

These glasses are the update of the Oculus Quest 2 and are characterized by offering a light weight of 503 grams, as well as a panel LCD with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,832 pixels for each eye and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Inside they mount a Snapdragon XR2 processor and have a storage of 128 GBsince we are talking about the most basic version.

Meta Quest 2 – Advanced Virtual Reality Glasses, All in One, 128 GB

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)





Another of the irresistible offers that I have found in Amazon’s Black Friday sales are the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation with USB-C charging for a price never seen before in this store of 235 euros, leaving behind its RRP of 279 euros for save 44 euros.

I have been using Apple devices for years and the first AirPods model has become one of my daily essentials for listening to music or watching multimedia content, but for some time I have been thinking about renewing them to mainly test the noise cancellation.

The second generation AirPods Pro are completely wireless in-ear headphones that feature a Custom high-excursion transducer from Apple and a high dynamic range amplifier. Likewise, they have a technology of active noise cancellation very advanced, spatial audio and a chip H2 which allows us to enjoy stable connectivity. They have an IPX4 certification that makes them resistant to splashes of water, they offer us up to 6 hours of autonomy and are charged via USB-C.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) ​​​​​​​

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite





I have been using the Amazon multimedia player on my old television for a year and it has been a purchase that I would repeat, but this time my idea would be to add it to one of my two monitors that I have in my bedroom, where I have all my set-up , to watch series or movies in a more comfortable way without having to have the computer on.

Therefore, the Fire TV Stick Lite It is presented as a great option as it does not need a remote control with TV controls for only 22.99 euros, instead of its usual 34.99 euros, which translates into a savings of 12 euros with your purchase.

This streamer works under a Fire OS 7 operating system based on Android and comes powered by a Mediatek MT8695D processor, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage. It offers us a Full HD resolution and allows us to access, among many other things, the main streaming platforms such as Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and more. It is also accompanied by Alexa as a voice assistant.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa voice control | Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming

PlayStation 5





Another of the great offers that we can find during this Black Friday campaign is the PlayStation 5 for a tight 429 euros at MediaMarkt, since it has a dtotal discount of 120 euros above its recommended price of 549 euros. You can also find it at the same price at Carrefour.

All Sony consoles have passed through my hands, with the PS5 being the only one that has still resisted me until now, since with its current discount the reasons to buy it are more than enough.

We are talking about the model with C chassis that includes disk reader to be able to use video games in physical format. Inside it incorporates a 825GB SSD storage drive, a powerful AMD Zen 2 processor and a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU that uses ray tracing technology. It is also compatible with HDR and allows us to play in 4K a 120 FPS (as long as we use a TV or monitor with HDMI 2.1).

Consola – Sony PlayStation 5 Standard, 825 GB, 4K, 1 mando, Chasis C

Although, if you are one of those who prefers to get the new one directly PlayStation 5 Slim (an idea that continually runs through my head), you can take advantage of the stock of PcComponents to take it for about 549.99 euros.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Twin Edge





I have been playing for a couple of years and using my computer for everything, which I assembled in pieces and I had to pay a very high amount of money for an RTX 3060 due to the large price increase that graphics cards experienced during the time of the coronavirus.

And now, in PcComponentes I can find this Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Twin Edge for about 299.90 euros, half the price of what you paid at the time for a more current model. All this thanks to a 12% discount on its RRP of 339.90 euros.

This graphics card assembled by Zotac Gaming offers us 8 GB of GDDR6X memory, 3.072 CUDA cores and one 2,460 MHz clock speed. And as usual in the new NVIDIA GPUs, it has some technologies Ray Tracing and DLSS 3 to get the most out of our video games.

