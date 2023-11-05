Bizum It has become one of the best services when it comes to sending money quickly between acquaintances, friends and family. Although, the question always arises as to what happens when you change your phone number… Is Bizum lost? To make it clearer to you, we turn to what the payment platform itself responds so that you have peace of mind and can change your mobile phone without any problem.

It is true that there are several alternatives to Bizum, but with the inclusion of this service in the banks’ own mobile apps, the truth is that it is quite convenient to use this platform to send or receive money in seconds. In addition, it is linked to your mobile line. But, What happens if you change your number?

To give you an idea of ​​what is happening, in the following lines you can find the answer that Bizum gives to this question and, above all, the steps you should follow if you are going to change your phone soon. This way you will never be left without using this very agile service to pay or receive money.

What happens when you change your number

When using this payment service, many doubts may arise among users. However, there is one that is not taken into account until it happens: the change of mobile number. Many times it is only related to the bank itself, but the truth is that the telephone also plays an important role. Without it, the truth is that you cannot send or send money through Bizum.

Well, to give you peace of mind, the payment platform itself clarifies this doubt. When you change your mobile phone and want to continue using Bizum without having any type of problem, you just have to make sure of one thing: Notify your bank that you are changing your mobile line. Although, you have no other option than to cancel your number within your bank’s own app. And this is the best option, since you prevent your old number from being active until you notify your entity of the change.

Depending on your bank, the steps to remove your mobile number are different. But, generally, you will have to enter the section with your personal information to delete the number you had until now or when you are going to release the new issue. Once you have the new phone line activated, you just have to register it in your bank’s app.

Once you have followed these steps, you will again have to register Bizum with the new phone number. Within each of the banks’ mobile apps, the truth is that the process is different. Although you will only have to enter the Bizum tab to register with your new mobile.

If in your case you do not know how to carry out this entire process from your bank’s mobile application, you can also contact your branch or your bank’s customer service number to report the change and to modify your data.