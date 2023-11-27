Nowadays it is very important have our operating system protected due to the possible cyber threats that may arise, which are not few. In many cases, it is not enough to just add a password to the computer login, because once we have accessed the hard drive it will be freely vulnerable to any manipulation that is carried out. Therefore, many times we want to preserve our data and personal files so that they are safe from any computer attack or if we lose any type of valuable information. But it is possible to safeguard by enabling a very particular function of Windows 11. do you want to know what is it about?

When we buy a computer, the first thing we usually do is transfer a large amount of data and personal files that are very sensitive and we do not realize that any user who accesses the system has a free way to enter the hard drive and maneuver your whim. Here comes into play an effective defense tool against software attack that prevents unauthorized entry into such files: BitLocker.

BitLocker is a tool that Windows 11 has integrated to encrypt the operating system, that is, it protects all the data and files that are stored on the computer’s hard drive, both personal and those generated by the system itself. In this way, we will keep all our private information safe, with the primary objective of avoiding theft. Let’s see how its activation is carried out.

BitLocker 256 Bit: Extreme System Encryption

Now that we know what the BitLocker function is for, let’s put into practice how to enable it in case you want to implement extreme encryption in your operating system. First of all, keep in mind that BitLocker’s default encryption is 128 bits, although 256 bits is also available, the difference being in security key length. In this context, Microsoft recommends using 256-bit encryption to increase security, but to do so you must change from one version to another. To verify the version that you have installed by default, you must perform the following procedure:

Have installed the version of Windows Professional o Enterprise. Open the Start Menu. Writes CMD, right-click the Command Prompt app and tap Run as administrator. Run the command manage-bde -status. The disk volumes that can be protected with BitLocker drive encryption will appear on the screen. If the protocol is reflected XTS-AES 256, everything is fine and you don’t have to do anything. But if you see XTS-AES 128it means that the encryption it uses is weaker.

To be able to change from one version to another, Windows has a policy editor that must be executed in this way:

Press the commands Windows + R or open Start and type Run. Writes gpedit.msc and select Edit Group Policy. Go to Computer Configuration, Administrative Templates, Windows Components, BitLocker Drive Encryption. Double click «Choose encryption method unit and encryption level». Select Windows 10 (Version 1511) and later. Change the status to Enabled. Select AES 256 bits and save the changes.

Once we have made the changes, the drives that are encrypted with BitLocker will have 256-bit protection added by default, adding a much more secure encryption as an extra to more effectively defend all our personal data. Finally, it should be noted that other devices such as pendrives, SD cards or an external hard drive.