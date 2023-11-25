I’m going to tell you something. At my house we’ve been talking about putting up the Christmas tree since Halloween ended. That’s how we are. If you can buy nougats from the end of August, who am I not to get carried away by the excitement of Christmas and have the tree up since November? But hey, I thought it would be better to wait until at least December. I don’t know, for decorum or something. However, they came home Philips Hue Festaviaaka Philips Hue smart Christmas tree lights.

And of course, what had to happen has happened.

We have put up the tree.

With these lights.

And now I have a smart Christmas tree.

Here is our experience with the Philips Hue Festavia.

Philips Hue Festavia technical sheet

Philips Hue festival

dimensions

1,16 kilos

Garlands length: 20 meters

Length to first LED: 4.4 meters

LED diameter: 5 mm

color temperature

2-000-6.500K

colors

Yeah

expandability

No

garland input voltage

24V

garland power

14 W

power adapter

30W

consumption in standby mode

0,5W

Lifespan

15,000 hours

interdistance between LEDs

8 cm

number of LEDs

250 (also 100 and 500)

endurance

Power supply: IP44

String lights: IP54

compatibility

iOS 15 o superior

Android 10 o superior

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri

Others

Sync with Spotify

Styles

Automation compatible

precio

219,99 euros

Philips Hue Festavia Garland, Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

A quick look at these smart lights





I have the intuition that I will never have them this organized again.

The first thing that caught my attention about the Philips Hue Festavia is how well the cable comes in its box. Something tells me that I won’t be able to roll it up like that again come January, because if there’s one thing more difficult to untangle than wired headphones after taking them out of your pocket, those are the Christmas tree lights that have been in the house since we bought them. the tree ten years ago. Because yes, the Christmas tree is an investment and I won’t get off this bullshit.

Philips Hue Festavia can be obtained in three versions, each longer: one with 100 bulbs, one with 250 bulbs and one with 500 bulbs. Which one to buy? It depends on what we want to illuminate. We have tested the version with 250 bulbs (20 meters long) and it is just enough to surround and illuminate our Christmas tree, which measures 2.10 meters high. This is it, in case you want to have a more exact idea of ​​the dimensions.





Now, although during this article we will talk about lights in a Christmas context, we should also highlight that these lights They are suitable for use outdoors. Let’s think, for example, of a porch, a pergola or an outdoor structure. The power supply has IP44 resistance and the light chain rises to IP54. In principle, there should be no problem exposing them to light rain, but it should be noted that we have not used the product outdoors.

That being said, let’s talk about the lights. The first thing to say is that the length of the cable from the power supply to the first bulb is four meters, a more than decent figure in case the plug is further from the final location of the tree than expected. The power of the garland is 14W and the standby consumption is 0.5W, although the power adapter has a power of 30W.





The lights, as it could not be otherwise, can turn white and different colors. The white color temperature can be adjusted between 2,000 and 6,500K, depending on whether we want it warmer or colder, although that is something that, for practical purposes, interests us if we are going to use it outdoors. When we talk about Christmas we talk about colors, and what colors.

But before talking about them, a note. Philips Hue claims the lifespan of the bulbs is 15,000 hours. That’s the same as saying we can have the lights on throughout the month of December for 20 years. And now yes, lights and color.

There are lights for the tree and LIGHTS FOR THE TREE





As Philips Hue lights, the Festavia can be used in two ways: via Bluetooth or via the Philips Hue Bridge. This bridge is necessary if we want these lights to be part of the Philips Hue connected ecosystem (for example, if we have more bulbs connected, if we want to control them remotely or synchronize them with music). For that matter, we have used the connection through the bridge.

Connection is quick and easy through the app. From it we can control everything, see the automations, the intensity of the light, the colors, the scenes and the styles. Styles? Yes, we have three.

Lineal: color gradient on the same line.

Missing: random color arrangement.

Mirrored: reflects the colors from the center of the garland.





From left to right: simple, mirrored and scattered.

The light can be controlled at five points, that is, we can configure up to five colors to generate different light effects. That requires some work on our part, so the easiest thing to do is opt for one of the Philips Hue preset scenes or one of the six included effects, notably “candle” and “opal.” Since my tree has blue and silver balls (because it’s that modern), the “Soho” and “Moonlight” scenes look great.

As far as the quality of the light itself is concerned, I have to say that the Philips Hue Festavia bulbs they look surprisingly good. The upper part, the one that illuminates, has a kind of small diffuser that makes the light more uniform and does not dazzle more than necessary. They are dots of colored light, not flashes, something typical of cheaper garlands.





The color representation is very good and we can adjust it as much as we want. It is one of those things that is noticeable when it is well done. There are different types of red, green or blue and if Philips Hue knows anything, it is represent them correctly. It is an expensive, premium product and it shows.

All scenes and effects are perfectly designed to fit the garland, which goes without saying that it must be mounted from the ground to the top of the tree. This is how we will achieve the best effects. Otherwise, we would have to manually adjust them to make them fit properly. In the same way, it goes without saying that the garland can be controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.





Where is the magic of these lights? In the ecosystem. If we integrate the Festavia lights with other lights in the room, all these lights understand each other and they can generate a very pleasant lighting environment. For example, they could be synchronized with the Philips Hue light bar to fill an area of ​​the living room or with the other light bulbs in the house to give a more festive atmosphere, make them turn on or off with a motion sensor… the possibilities are enormous .

But the coolest thing that anyone can try at home is the sync with Spotify. Thanks to this integration, the lights of the garland (and all the ones we have on the scene, imagine what we can put together if we have a lot of Philips products) will light up to the rhythm of the music. It works really well, although there is some latency. This is something we will notice if we are staring at the lights, but not if we have them in the background while listening to music. As we are on the verge of Christmas, in these lines you have a video testing this function with ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the official Christmas anthem.

All that glitters is not gold, of course. The lights have a weak point that seems important to me, and that is that They are not expandable. If we are talking about illuminating a Christmas tree we don’t care unless we want to compete against Vigo, but if we want to illuminate a porch or a larger surface, it would be ideal to have a connection at the end with which we can extend the extension of the garland. This, however, is not possible.

Philips Hue Festavia, Xataka’s opinion





We really liked the Philips Hue Festavia and they have given an exquisite touch to our Christmas treeBut the way things are: they are expensive. Our specific model costs 219.99 euros and is a price that is surely out of the budget of practically anyone when thinking about buying lights for the tree.

Now, the quality of the light, the Configuration possibilities and synchronization with the Philips Hue ecosystem It is great and if we have more products from the brand, surely the Philips Hue Festavia will be a good addition. Frankly, I would have loved to have in my possession the ambilight system that I tried a while ago to see what you can achieve if you combine it with the Christmas tree, because it has to be crazy.

It is, clearly (bad joke, sorry), a whim. It is true that its useful life is very high and that the product is very well finished, so, doing the math, perhaps we can understand it as a long-term, very long-term investment. However, 219.99 euros is a fairly high figure.

Philips Hue Festavia Garland, Black

