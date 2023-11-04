Pablo López put together a real team for the La Voz Assaults. Proof of this is that only one talent from his team did not move forward since Lucía Campa and Miguel Carrasco were stolen by Fonsi and Orozco, respectively.

One of the talents that Pablo was able to place in the danger zone has been Julieta Carrasco, and the young woman has shown a lot of courage by performing an Adele song on stage.

In the rehearsals prior to the performance, Pablo and Julieta shared a very special moment. The talent was very excited and happy about a challenge like interpreting Adela’s song, a song that allows her to demonstrate everything she can do.

The coach, for his part, is full of praise for Julieta: “How she sings! “It seems like she has been singing on stage all her life,” confesses Pablo, since she is the youngest and most inexperienced talent on the team. She’s barely 18 years old!

But the evolution that Julieta has experienced in La Voz has been very surprising, and Pablo does not doubt the potential that her talent has: “Julieta is… I hate the expression, I’m sorry but I have to say it, a diamond in the rough,” he comments. Pablo. What words from the coach!