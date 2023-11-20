Black Friday, a phenomenon that has transcended the borders of the United States to become a global shopping event, is just around the corner.

While we prepare to take advantage of some irresistible offers and prepare, in the process, some Christmas gifts, We must also be alert to possible threats on the Internet that could color our shopping experience quite black..

Taking into account that for my part I have already known some cases of scams during these dates, I wanted to interview cybersecurity experts so that they can give us all the key strategies to protect ourselves against online scams during Black Friday.

“Among the most common cyber threats in massive shopping days such as those that are coming up in the coming weeks, specifically Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, which will take place on November 24 and 27 respectively, phishing and malware campaigns are configured as the most used by cybercriminals, generally distributed through email messages and SMS directed to lists of massive and indiscriminate users,” Raquel Puebla and Itxaso Reboleiro, cyber intelligence analysts at Innotec Security Part of Accenture, explain to Computer Hoy.

Black Friday in safe mode: tips from cybersecurity experts to avoid scams in your online purchases

This shopping rush also attracts cybercriminals looking to take advantage of consumer agitation and urgency. From scam websites to phishing emails, scam tactics have become increasingly sophisticated. In this scenario, it is essential to be equipped with some idea about cybersecurity.

“It is to be expected that during the celebration of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, cybercriminals will design fraudulent websites that impersonate the most popular brands, offering huge discounts on the most in-demand products or offering fake gift cards in their names, as well as It is to be expected that users will be informed that they have been winners of an alleged raffle that has not actually occurred and in which, of course, they have never participated,” the experts comment.

Be careful with passwords

Cybersecurity experts stress the importance of having strong, unique passwords for each online account. Black Friday is the perfect occasion to review and strengthen your passwords. Use combinations of letters, numbers, and special characters, and consider using a password manager for easier management.

“Another of the most likely options is that users begin to receive both in their personal email address and in their SMS messaging notifications in which Correos, DHL, FedEx, MRW, Nacex, Amazon or UPS are impersonated, indicating either the existence of a package pending delivery whose shipping costs must be paid, or that an order has been placed without completing the consumer’s data, which is why additional information is required,” they add.

Check the authenticity of the website you are purchasing from

On the other hand, and with the proliferation of fraudulent websites that imitate legitimate stores, It is crucial to verify the authenticity of the page before making a purchase. Look for the padlock in the address bar to ensure a secure connection and use known and trusted websites.

Be alert with the emails that may reach you these days

Add to this that fake emails that imitate popular stores are a common tactic during Black Friday. Avoid clicking on suspicious links and check the legitimacy of emails before providing personal information.

“It is convenient to remember that a legitimate organization will never demand sensitive banking information through SMS messaging or email and, in any case, it is always important to compare the information received with the entity from which the notification apparently comes,” they clarify. the experts.

Be careful with the payment method you use: some are safer than others

It is also important that you opt for secure payment methods, such as credit cards with fraud protection. Avoid making transactions with direct debit cards, as they can expose your bank accounts to greater risks in case of fraud.

“Using prepaid cards or reliable intermediaries such as PayPal or Bizum, if possible, is always an advisable option in digital transactions, so that if you become victims of a cyberattack your most sensitive financial information is not exposed” , explain Raquel Puebla and Itxaso Reboleiro.

“Likewise, to avoid false offers, it is advisable to monitor the price of the product you wish to purchase on different websites in the days prior to mass shopping days,” they add.

As you can see, Prevention and awareness are our best weapons against cybercriminals, ensuring that our purchases are safe, secure and, above all, free of unpleasant surprises. I, at least, already have everything lined up for Black Friday.

“The most immediate action that consumers must take if their financial information has been compromised is to contact their banking entity in order to report the fraud and so that they can carry out the actions they deem appropriate, such as, for example, blocking the cards. of credit and/or debit that would have been the subject of the compromise”, comment the two cybersecurity experts.

“In addition, if you have logged in with your credentials on a fraudulent website, it is imperative that the user modify them as soon as possible, also changing them on all those sites where the compromised passwords have been reused,” they conclude.