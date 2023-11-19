Ceylin manages to enter the dungeon to accompany Ilgaz during his confinement after being arrested. After a long conversation between them, the lawyer decides to make an important confession to her husband since, after their reconciliation, they promised that there would never again be secrets between them.

“Osman and I buried Ridvan’s murderer,” the lawyer tells him, confessing that they helped Özge get rid of the body and that they hid evidence.

Ceylin tells her that she knows she did it wrong and that, as a result, she might not be able to practice as a lawyer again, but that she couldn’t leave Özge alone: ​​“She was terrified by something that wasn’t her fault.”

Ilgaz, angry, tells him that he does not understand how he made that mistake, but that at least he has moved forward by telling him the truth and that this shows that he is a brave person. Can Ilgaz forgive Ceylin for this mistake?

–