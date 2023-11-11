Among all the projects that Marvel has prepared for the coming years, one of the most important for the future of the franchise will be The Fantastic Four. The film, even without confirmed leading actors and actresses, hopes to begin production soon and with something very important to take into account: the comics.

In an interview with the media Inverse, the director of the film, Matt Shakman, has commented on the main inspirations he will have for making the film. On the one hand, it will take a comedy series as a reference for the style of the film, but in terms of characters and story, the filmmaker has assured that comics will play a very important role in the development of the plot.

“I don’t look at the other movies as much. I look at the comics. I’m a big comic book fan. I’ve been a big Fantastic Four fan since I was a kid. So going back to (Jack) Kirby and (Stan ) Lee and (John) Byrne and following all the way to what’s going on, certainly Hickman and (Mark) Waid and Ryan North, what he’s been doing. I’m trying to figure out who these characters are to me and how to bring them to life in the right way. best way possible, and that’s really where I’ve started and how I’ve approached it.

Shakman is a staunch follower of the First Family since he was very young, so, having a very broad knowledge base thanks to reading comics, he probably takes the best stories and plot arcs as a reference to make the best possible adaptation so that the fans of this supergroup are satisfied.

In the end, the most important thing to make this type of film is that you have a solid base from which to start, since if you don’t know what your protagonists are like, you will hardly be able to transfer their way of being to the big screen. The Fantastic Four They will hit theaters around the world on May 2, 2025.

