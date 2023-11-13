Young Eren is not having her best moment. She is angry with Doruk and also with Ömer and the culprit has a first and last name: Yasmin Yilmaz. Asiye cannot hide her jealousy when she sees her eldest getting closer and closer to her boyfriend and, on the other hand, she is becoming more and more attached to him. her brother and to take her side and not defend her.

Asiye is aware that Yasmin likes Doruk. Therefore, she is very disappointed when she finds out that the night before Doruk and Yasmin had dinner together on a date where her mothers were also present and that they also… danced together!

Doruk tries to explain and apologize and she tells him that she doesn’t have to justify herself because she already knows that she hid it from him so that she wouldn’t be upset, but that she doesn’t want a relationship like that and full of lies.

Asiye pretends to forgive him when he sees Yasmin in the distance, so that the young woman believes that everything is fine between them, and when the young Yilmaz leaves; Asiye is angry again and Doruk is very disappointed when he realizes what he just happened: “Did you hold my hands just so Yasmin could see it?”