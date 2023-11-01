After the Great Battle of The Voice, we have challenged the coaches and advisors to a very fun game: Will they know what song it is just from their partner’s clues?

A personalized password in which the coaches and advisors have done everything possible to recognize the song. Malú began by putting pressure on Abraham Mateo: “I don’t like losing these things,” she said. The first song was Corazón parte by Alejandro Sanz, those who had to explain the song couldn’t say the word “heart.”

Abraham Mateo has given clues about the artist: “It is by one of the best composers in our country, you know him very well, very well. It is an anthem for people who suffer heartbreak,” he explained. Malú guessed it the first time. Hey!

Nathy Peluso was also right: “It was so obvious that I thought it was someone else,” Orozco’s advisor said with a laugh, while Luis Fonsi’s advisors also recognized the subject and the artist. Pablo López had to guess Raphael’s My Big Night: “It’s the end of the party,” said his advisor.

The black shirt by Juanes or One more year by Mecano were other songs that they had to guess. Discover them in the video above!