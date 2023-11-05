Nicolas Cage is one of the actors who, due to his particular way of acting, is meme fodder, and the actor has spoken about this phenomenon

On November 10, the film Dream Scenario will be released, a film starring Nicolas Cage, an actor famous for his exaggerated expressions in his performances that have sometimes become meme fodder for social networks. The star during a press conference to present this film spoke about this phenomenon and going viral on social networks and confessed that he had not been prepared for that scenario.

Talking about his character “Now everyone has the chance to become famous. You’re the guy who tripped in the supermarket and someone filmed it. Or the woman on the plane having a crisis and now you are the woman in the plane crisis.” In a curious way, the actor confessed to knowing what that is like.

Nicolas Cage and Memes

“I may have been the first actor to go through a kind of memeification,” he told The Guardian, alluding to the proliferation of memes like “Don’t say! ”, along with countless video variations on the theme of Nicolas Cage losing his mind. “One person had carefully selected from all these different movies where I was having a crisis, but without taking into account how the character got to that place. I felt frustrated because I didn’t know what people took away from the movies other than that.”

“I didn’t understand how to process what was happening. I started acting because film acting moved me more than any other art form. I didn’t get into movies to become a meme. That was new. “I became friends with them, but it was an adjustment.” He convinced himself that these were memes until the end. “I thought maybe they would force someone to go back and watch movies. But he had no control over it. The same thing happens to Paul in Dream Scenario: he has no control over this inexplicable phenomenon.” The actor also made headlines recently by sharing his discomfort with the cameo he stars in The Flash movie as the Man of Steel of the multiverse.

About Dream Scenario

The film that premieres on November 10 in Spain was responsible for closing the last edition of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. In it, Nicolas Cage plays a college professor who becomes famous after he inexplicably begins appearing in strangers’ dreams, although his celebrity status faces complications once the world’s visions of him become terrifying.

In addition to Nicolas Cage, the main cast is made up of Julianne Nicholson (Blonde, Me, Tonya), Michael Cera (Barbie, Nick and Nora, a night of music and love) and veteran Dylan Baker (Trick or Treat: Halloween Terror. The Hunter’s Shadow The film is directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself).

