Notice: Spoilers for chapter 1097 of the One Piece manga

One more week, Eiichiro Oda delights us again with an episode of One Piece. After an earthquake a few days ago, chapter 1097 of the manga has continued with Kuma’s past and has brought back a fairly important character in the adventure.

We talk about Monkey D. Dragon, son of Garp and, of course, father of Monkey D. Luffy. After saving Kuma and Jinny from the yoke of the monarchy of the Kingdom of Sorbet, this unique character reveals that he several years ago He was part of the Navybut he realized once inside that the justice he longed for did not exist.

“A while ago I was a Marine soldier, but unfortunately, I didn’t find even a shred of justice in that place, so I deserted,” Dragon told Kuma after escaping from Sorbet. Luffy’s father did not see favorably the injustices that were lived within the Navy and decided to leave the organization to become a terrorist in the eyes of the World Government.

This information, in turn, confirms something that the anime hinted at in the last chapter of its anime, where Dragon was named the “Insurgent Serpent.” Of course, it is noted that One Piece is “close” to its end and has not stopped providing very valuable information since the Egghead arc began.

