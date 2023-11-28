Ömer and Yasmin had a very good relationship and had begun to love each other like brothers, but the young man was very disappointed with her.

After discovering that she and Şevval held Mrs. Sevgi in the basement of their house against her will, Ömer cannot believe that Yasmin is like this. Her disappointment was even greater when the young woman decided to lie to the police and not tell the truth.

Yasmin tries to justify herself to her brother and tells him that she is not a bad person. In fact, she confesses to him that she had it so bad that she was about to take her own life. If it weren’t for Ömer’s quick reaction, they would probably have to regret it now.

Yasmin asks her brother for forgiveness, but Ömer regrets not having believed his sister and tells her that he feels very sad for having confronted Asiye because of you: “She is the person with whom I share everything.”

The young man goes further and tells him that if he does not change his statement he will not accept his apology nor will he be his brother again. What will happen between them from now on?

–