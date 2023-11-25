Streaming music offers us a large number of advantages. Among them, the possibility of listening to our favorite artists at the click of a button. Just a few seconds are necessary to enjoy a playlist for the weekend or the latest album released by our favorite music group. However, in order to fully exploit its potential, we often need to access configuration menus that allow us to fully customize the experience in this type of application.

One of them is related to the volume of the songs. In Spotify, by default, the volume normalization function is activated. Which, in essence, boils down to maintaining the same volume in our plays, regardless of whether the songs are softer or louder. An aspect that, if we are music fans, may not provide us with the experience we are looking for. We will tell you what this adjustment is and how we will be able to achieve it.

Volume normalization

When we listen to a playlist or an album, not all the songs arrive at the same volume level. In fact, depending on the artist or genre, the most common thing is that the songs have very different volumes between them. Given this situation, and with the aim of avoiding inconvenience to the majority of users, Spotify has a functionality called Volume Normalization. Which, as we have previously mentioned, works to balance the softest and loudest songs, offering a very uniform sensation when listening to them.

The volume is adjusted differently depending on whether we are consuming an entire album or a playlist with different artists. In the first case, the normalization is integer at the same time, so there is no compensation from song to song. However, in the second case this compensation does occur, so we are more likely to notice the changes between songs by different artists. In both cases, following the ITU 1770 recommendation that adjusts the songs to -14 dB.

Contrary to general belief, this adjustment not only interferes with the volume, but can also limit the dynamic range of the music, considerably reducing its quality.

How to disable this setting

Once we have known the impact that this setting can have when playing our favorite songs and groups, it is time to know how we can achieve it. We must know that we will be able to access both from the computer version, as well as on the website and in the mobile app. In this case, we are going to show you the route from your mobile, but the path is very similar on any device.

The first thing we have to do is open the app and click on our profile photo, which is in the upper left corner. From there, we have to access Settings and privacy. And, once in said menu, click on Audio playback. As we will see below, among the many aspects that we can configure, we must deactivate the Activate audio normalization option. Once disabled, we will be able to access all our songs with the volume at which they were initially recorded.