Pablo Motos has received an old friend of the program and housemate, the sports journalist Josep Pedrerol, in El Hormiguero. Despite not having to announce anything important or new, the presenter wanted to remember some of the best moments of his career with us.

Pablo Motos wanted to take advantage of the Catalan’s visit to ask him how he is seeing this political moment of the amnesty and the pact with Puigdemont. “I don’t want to believe that what they are saying that is going to happen is true,” Pedrerol began by saying.

The sports journalist recalled how he experienced the votes that were held on October 1 and has assured that he does not want to go back to that. “I can’t believe that someone would market for seven votes,” he lamented, making his position clear.

“I feel Catalan and Spanish and I don’t want them to think that I’m unsupportive when they see me,” Pedrerol wanted to emphasize. The sports journalist is concerned about the image he may be giving of his country and is very saddened by what is happening.