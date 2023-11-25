A Spanish Aliexpress user, whom we will call Víctor due to his desire to preserve anonymity, bought a switchblade in early 2022. It cost him a little less than 20 euros and he did it, as he explains, out of a mere love of weapons in general. He collects some, such as an AK74U airsoft rifle or a Nepalese knife with its corresponding registration and documentation, and wanted to add that knife to his repertoire.

That knife never arrived at his home, but due to the low price paid he didn’t give it any more thought… until More than a year later he received a certified letter that turned out to be a fine from the Civil Guard. A fine of 800 euros for having purchased a “prohibited weapon.”

If it is automatic, it is prohibited… although it is for sale

This consideration is given by the size of the blade of the knife, as contemplated in Royal Decree 137/1993:

In the case of edged weapons, compressed air weapons or other weapons included in categories 4 to 7 of this Regulation, the manufacture, repair, storage, distribution and trade of prohibited weapons or regulated weapons without authorization, with fines of 300.51 to 30,050.61 euros […].

In his case, the knife, automatic and with an eight-centimeter blade, was detected by Customs Surveillance and resulted in this fine.





Protection of Víctor’s request. Image provided.





Electronic notification of the sanction. Image provided.

“It was a classic Stiletto knife,” says Victor. Although the exact model he purchased has been removed from the platform, some very similar ones can be found.





One of the knives that are for sale on Aliexpress, very similar to the one that resulted in Víctor’s fine. Image: Aliexpress.

In Spain, switchblades are prohibited, except in specific exceptional cases, since 1993, when the aforementioned law classified them as prohibited weapons, something that was reinforced by the Citizen Security Law of 2015. Knives with blades greater than eleven centimeters in length, whether automatic or not, are also prohibited. according to the Civil Guard website.

Víctor told his case on Forocoches the same day he received the sanction, and although several users advised him to appeal the sanction, he decided not to complicate matters and resign himself to paying. “I preferred not to get into trouble and paid the fine with a reduction, which remained at 400 euros,” he explains to Xataka. “I imagine that with a lawyer and getting into lawsuits it must be a fairly actionable fine, but for a normal person like me, without the desire to get into lawsuits, it is almost better to pay,” he adds.

When he received the notification he tried to contact Aliexpress, but according to his version, he “wiped his hands.” In fact, at the time he was not notified that the knife had been confiscated at customs, which is why nothing of what ended up happening was expected.

The only order status updates that appeared were “Status: Completed” and “Request Completed.” He received the full refund and assumed that there was some kind of problem with the shipping, and having received the money back he simply forgot about it. Until the sanction came.





Last update on Victor’s order. Image provided.

One of the doubts that arise when looking at this case is What would happen if someone bought a gun like this in someone else’s name with the intention of annoying them?. To answer this question we have counted on Carmen Serrano, a jurist specialized in criminal law. “I understand that in this case, being a knife, it was not so relevant and that is why it went through the administrative route and that’s it. For a knife I imagine that they are not going to get involved in opening proceedings, you follow a procedure… That’s why simply He received a sanction,” he explains.

“It would be another thing if it had been a firearm, or a large quantity of bladed weapons, in that case perhaps Customs would have brought it to the attention of the prosecutor’s office, or an investigating judge, and a real procedure would have begun. “, he tells us.

“In that case, when criminal proceedings are initiated, the person You would have to say that you have no idea where that purchase came from, prove that it was not paid with your card and perhaps report identity theft with the intention of committing a crime.” That is in the event that the weapon had led to the opening of a judicial procedure.

In the case of having remained in the administrative route… “You could appeal it, go to the police with that fine and report the identity theft. And then you decide if you want to appear and take criminal action, or just record the fact “Carmen tells us. The difference between a complaint and a complaint. “I never imagined that because of a simple knife I was going to eat a lot of people,” concludes Víctor.

From Xataka we have contacted Aliexpress to incorporate their statements on the case, without having received a response at the time of publishing this article.

