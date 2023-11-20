Ilgaz has been arrested for fraud, bribery and corruption and is detained pending trial.

All the evidence points to Ilgaz committing the crimes of which he is accused, but it is all a trap by Ömer.

Ceylin with the help of Yekta, as an unexpected ally, is moving heaven and earth to try to free him and tells prosecutors Ozcan Sandik and Turgut Ali that they should take a statement from Ömer since she believes he is the main suspect in this case.

Afterwards, the trial takes place and Ceylin presents all his arguments saying that Ilgaz accepted the deal with Yekta to take down the Balkan mafia and discover the identity of the hitman who killed Pars. In addition, he says, someone planted false evidence to tarnish the reputation of prosecutor Kaya: “We deny all the charges attributed to him.”

Ceylin continues his speech by saying that Ilgaz is innocent and that he hopes Ilgaz will be released pending trial.

The judge listens carefully to lawyer Erguvan’s arguments, but tells her that he believes there is a risk that she will manipulate other evidence in the case and that he has made a decision: “I approve preventive detention for Ilgaz,” the judge rules. What will happen now?

