Two million Arabs, Christians and Muslims, live in Israel today. A fifth of the population of the Jewish State, in fact, has Palestinian origins, but enjoys all the rights and duties enjoyed by other Israeli citizens. Arab-Israelis vote and are voted for, they hold institutional positions of the highest caliber, and yet, from a religious and identity point of view, they feel denigrated, as well as broken, almost disputed between the two worlds. Thus, in the latest ongoing conflict in the Middle East, they once again found themselves having to choose a side.

Valerie Hamaty, a young, well-known and very talented Arab-Israeli singer, was also asked to make the same choice. In this exclusive interview with TPI Hamaty explains why, in her, the two identities manage to coexist without any difficulty.

Valerie, when did you first question your identity?

«At the age of sixteen, during the trip to Poland with my class. In the ceremony that closed the visit to the concentration camps, my friends asked me to sing. Everyone knew I liked singing, but I had never done it publicly. Never. I asked myself if it was legitimate for an Arab girl to sing in that place, with the Israeli flags in the background, and I immediately answered yes. So, for the first time, I discovered my voice. Both the musical one and the identity one.”

How complicated is it to be an Arab-Israeli?

«Every minority, in every corner of the world, experiences complexities. Here, perhaps, everything is more evident due to the historical, geographical and political context. My family has been in this land for nine generations, even before the founding of the State of Israel. I have Palestinian roots, I have a Palestinian identity and culture, but I fully recognize Israel’s right to exist. My grandfather, born in 1939, always told me that Jews, unlike Arabs, have only one home in the world and deserve to live in their own home. Our task is therefore to support Israel, but to reclaim and safeguard the local Arab culture.”

It almost seems like a sentence: to be perpetually guests in your own home.

«I absolutely don’t feel like a guest. The Arabs who live in Israel today are perfectly integrated. After that trip to Poland, I started asking myself existential questions. I remember going to my teacher and asking her what I was: Arab or Israeli? She replied that the choice was mine and mine alone. I could have been Arab, Israeli, or both. So I understood that I was both Arab and Israeli. I understood that I was solely responsible for the feeling of strangeness in my home, since no one had made me feel strange there. I understood that the two identities did not contradict each other in any way. That my language is Hebrew as well as Arabic. As you can see, I live in perfect harmony, I am the example that the two worlds can coexist.”

An optimistic picture.

«No, realist. Being Arab and Israeli is my strong point.”

Don’t you feel like you’re always under scrutiny? Of always having to prove?

«Prove what?».

To be more Israeli than the Israelis.

«Yes, especially in these days of war, but I’m not naive, I understand why. Israel is surrounded by enemy Arab countries and it is not easy for Israelis to define who is friend and who is enemy. My solidarity is a given: I am Israeli. On the other hand, Hamas missiles do not distinguish me from any other Israeli and many Arab-Israelis were also killed in the October 7 attack. Hamas is a common enemy. First and foremost, of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Do you really believe that Palestinians don’t want Hamas?

«I am convinced of it. Hamas cares nothing about the Palestinian people. On the contrary, he sees it as the pawn of a broader political monopolies. I look at the Palestinians in the surrounding Arab countries and I am happy to be Israeli: they are all victims of oppressive totalitarianism, where women do not enjoy the same rights as men.”

It’s perhaps a cultural issue.

«No, I think it’s an educational issue. It’s a certain type of education that makes you petty and violent. I have the same roots as those who live in Gaza, but I was born and raised on the other side of the border and was raised to respect life. If I had been born in Gaza, under the Hamas dictatorship, I don’t think I would be the person I am today.”

Yet there are many Arabs in the world, Americans or Europeans perhaps, who support the Palestinian cause.

«If you are referring to Bella and Gigi Hadid, they are Palestinians like I am Swedish. They live in the most liberal country in the world, live the life of billionaires and preach all day what is best for the Palestinian people. It’s shameful. I am convinced that if they had to choose which Middle Eastern state to live in, they would undoubtedly have chosen Israel.”

You are a singer and not a politician, but I ask you anyway: what do you say to those who accuse Israel of attacking Gaza in a disproportionate way?

«I am not Jewish, but I identify with a people who have experienced another small holocaust. After the attack on the Twin Towers no one questioned the American response. Besides, how do you respond proportionately to the cold-blooded killing of 1,400 innocent citizens? Families burned alive, women raped, infants and elderly people kidnapped and held hostage. How do you respond proportionally? I don’t know, really. I know for sure, however, that those who, like me, really care about the Palestinian cause must first of all hope for the end of the dictatorial regime of Hamas.”

Do you still believe in peace? In coexistence?

«By nature, perhaps because I am an artist, I am a dramatic person. I go from “All is lost” to “Peace is around the corner” in an instant. In moments of clarity, I tell myself that I don’t have to believe in coexistence, because I already live it. I am coexistence. My best friends are Israeli, Jewish, some of them ultra-Orthodox. If someone doesn’t believe in coexistence in Israel, I invite them to my house or my father’s restaurant in Jaffa. I invite him to listen to my music.”

Just after the attack on October 7th you went to perform in hospitals for the victims of the massacre, but you decided to sing strictly in Arabic and not in Hebrew. Why?

«The only contribution I can make is my voice. For a moment I wondered if it was legitimate to sing to them in the same language they had heard from the mouths of their murderers, and I answered yes. Defeating fear and prejudice also means this. The reactions were moving, extraordinary. They hugged me, they thanked me, they told me that I gave them hope.”

And what do you hope for your future? What dream do you still have to realize?

«I would like to make my voice heard outside of Israel too. In the Arab world, perhaps, in the United States and Europe. Last year I opened the Expo in Dubai singing in Arabic, Hebrew and English. It was a great emotion. I also sing in Spanish and French. I believe I can offer added value to those who listen to me, humanly and artistically speaking. Here, I hope I can continue to make my voice heard.”