Joaquín will meet again with his former rival on the playing fields, Gerard Piqué, and one of the most successful streamers internationally, Ibai Llanos.

The Rookie will seek to know the best kept secrets of his guests, from their professional career to their personal life.

His teacher when facing a streaming, Ibai Llanos, appears alongside the Rookie to introduce himself for the next program in which they will feature one of the men of the moment, Gerard Piqué.

Enjoy his interview on Joaquín, el rookie, on Thursday at 10:45 p.m. on Antena 3.