Yasmin has finally confessed that she and her mother kept Mrs. Sevgi in the basement of their house, causing her death.

Ahmet is devastated to discover what his wife has been able to do just for money while Ömer goes to the police to tell the police everything.

Mr. Yilmaz tells his wife that he does not want to know anything about her after everything he has just discovered: “To me you are dead.” Then the police show up at her house to arrest Şevval and Yasmin, but her children beg her to do something to prevent them from being put in jail.

Ahmet devises a plan to prevent his wife and daughter from being arrested, to the surprise of Ömer who does not understand anything, but what hurts him the most is Yasmin’s lie. The young woman tells the police that she didn’t see anything and that she doesn’t know if her mother kept her grandmother kidnapped from her!

As there is no evidence, both Şevval and Yasmin will not be tried and are released free of any charges. Full of rage, Ömer tells Yasmin that he did not expect this attitude from her: “You are as bad as your mother” and continues her speech by saying that he is ashamed for having considered her her sister. Will it be the end of the relationship between these brothers?

