You already know that with the Christmas season just around the corner, We’re all looking for ways to make our pockets feel a little fuller. while we enjoy the holidays, or at least that they do not become so empty with the arrival of price increases in food, gifts or even gasoline.

One of the great benefits of mobile phones is that you precisely have applications of all kinds and for all tastes and of course, after having been trying some and seeing how they work for my daily life, I have discovered three real treasures that have changed completely the approach towards planning my money.

So what better Christmas gift than to share precisely what they are. As a small advance, comment that they are very different from each other, but they all share the same objective: saving in different areas of our lives.

GasAll: to find the cheapest gas station around you in seconds

The first of these digital gems is GasAll, an application that has completely revolutionized my experience with gas stations. Who has not faced the dilemma of choosing between different gas stations and their fluctuating prices and doubting whether it is the cheapest?

GasAll not only simplifies this decision, but makes it completely simple. With just a few taps on your mobile, You will get detailed information about nearby gas stations and their prices, whether diesel or gasoline, allowing me to make the decision of where you prefer to go to report. —If you indicate the liters of your tank, it will extract the total price of filling it.

Everything, on top, from the comfort of your home and with striking colors that show you the prices at a glance. Additionally, the ability to pay directly from the app at some select gas stations is simply an added bonus worth noting, although I haven’t used it.

Mint: to help you save money

In the midst of the hustle and bustle of daily life and, above all, during the Christmas season, where expenses can skyrocket, Mint is a great ally. By securely connecting with your bank accounts and credit cards, this app not only tracks your income and expenses, but also Categorize each transaction to give you a clear, detailed picture of your spending patterns.

The magic of Mint? The ability to set custom limits for all categories, from gifts to dining. Automatic alerts notify you when you’re close to reaching those limits.

In addition, it has the typical interactive graphs of your financial activity, so you can see how they have evolved at a glance.

Keepa: don’t miss any Amazon offer

Let’s go with my latest perfect discovery for key dates like Black Friday. We all know that Amazon offers an infinite number of quite tempting offers from time to time and even more so when sales periods arrive, the problem is that following them all can be crazy.

Keepa once again becomes a great ally for this, tracking prices in real time and alerting you when there are discounts on the products you are following.

Its ability to give you a detailed history of price changes and alert you when an item goes down is like having your own personal shopping assistant..

In relation to Amazon, you can forget about constantly having to keep an eye on even flash offers. This application certainly helps you save money and, if that were not enough, it also has an extension for Chrome and Firefox.