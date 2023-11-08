About four years ago, Hyundai indicated it would set up a department to research air mobility. In the meantime, that department has a name – Supernal – and major steps have already been taken. Necessary, because competitor Volkswagen already presented a flying car last year. No, you’re not dreaming.

Until 2028!

Hyundai today provides an update on Supernal. For example, the South Korean brand will participate in the Bloomberg New Economy Forum to convince local governments to introduce amended legislation. In addition, it will pull the curtain on its latest eVTOL vehicle concept during the CES trade show in January 2024.

The fact that Hyundai really believes in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is also evident from the press release. For example, it boasts that it wants to deliver the first flying vehicles (eVTOLs) with room for 4 passengers and 1 pilot by 2028. These “electric air taxis” will not replace current modes of transport, but they will add capacity to an often overloaded network consisting of trains, trams, buses and cars. And now have a cup of coffee…