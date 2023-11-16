Esapekka Lappi – Hyundai Motorsport, the story continues. The Alzenau team announced on the Italian night that it had renewed the contract with the Finnish driver for another season, so they will also race together in the 2024 WRC.

Lappi, who will continue to be navigated by Janne Ferm also next season, will however lose the status of starting driver for the whole year: in 2024 he will no longer race all the events on the calendar, but only some selected ones, those in which the team will think to be able to exploit it in the best possible way and then chase the Constructors’ World Championship.

This choice is due to the return of Ott Tanak, who will become the starter alongside Thierry Neuville. With the Estonian and Belgian confident of a place to race all season, Hyundai was looking for two crews capable of racing part-time in the third i20 N Rally1 and the first was found.

Hyundai considered that Lappi’s contribution during 2023 was good enough to merit the renewal. Good podiums, but above all excellent indications for developing the i20 N Rally1 convinced Cyril Abiteboul to give it another chance. Lappi himself had to accept losing the status of starting driver for the entire season, but by then all the attractive seats – those of competitive cars – had already been assigned.

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

“I am very happy and grateful to continue my collaboration with Hyundai Motorsport in the 2024 WRC season,” said Esapekka Lappi following the announcement. “I feel very comfortable in the team; we have created a fantastic bond over this last year and we have shown that we have what it takes to be successful. I still have the will to develop and succeed in rallying and I would like to win with this team. Next year will definitely be different and interesting in many ways, which will motivate me to be a team player, as well as seek personal success, in an effort to have a stronger season in 2024.”

Hyundai has not yet announced the names of the crew that will share the third i20 N Rally1 next season, but Motorsport.com is able to reveal that Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera will still be at the start of the World Championship next season and will right with Hyundai.

Hyundai Motorsport president Sean Kim said: “When we signed Esapekka for the 2023 season, our goal was to have a combination of strong and experienced drivers to help us achieve our goals. This season he has demonstrated strong potential , but there is certainly work to do, so we are delighted that he will remain with us with the inner drive to put it right. All three of our confirmed crews are incredibly talented and know what it takes to win in the WRC, underlining the strength of our intentions “.

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: “We are delighted to announce the next piece of the 2024 puzzle, with Esapekka and Janne remaining with our team for next season. Their role will be to support Thierry and Ott in the championship , as well as focusing on the development of the car, which Esapekka has shown it can do particularly well this year. We believe this is a formidable force that can help us achieve our goals and bring home more victories. We are still defining the framework next season and we will announce our plans in due course, but for now we are happy to have such a strong line-up driving our WRC cars.”