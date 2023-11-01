31 October 2023

A wink of prestige, which went far from unnoticed.

Luca Marini is inevitably a symbol of Team VR46 led by his brother Valentino Rossi, but this year’s excellent performances have made him an interesting name from a helmet market perspective. It is no coincidence that some rumors have spread that he is in the sights of Honda, still looking for Marc Marquez’s replacement in view of the next MotoGP season. These rumors reached him too, and he decided to comment on them.

It all arose from a possible meeting between Luca Marini himself and Alberto Puig, which took place in Buriram and which ‘Sky Sport MotoGP’ also talked about. Although it seems decidedly complicated for this operation to go through, the centaur of Team VR46 himself wanted to have his say.

“If it were a real rumor, I would be happy. But at the moment I have a contract with VR46 and there are no clauses that can be exercised – Marini declared to the Spanish ‘Motosan’ -. Furthermore, I am happy with the results I am obtaining with my team. Our goal is to continue in this direction.”

©Getty Images