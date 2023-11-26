Europe pushing for cities with fewer cars, urban anti-pollution restrictions, a ban in the air on selling vehicles with combustion engines in 2035… “So, you no longer know what to buy”, is commonly heard when talking about cars with friends or family.

However, at Xataka we see it differently: “You could never buy so much variety”. Unlike years ago, where the doubts were whether to buy a diesel or gasoline car, now we can choose between these two types of fuels and, at the same time, opt for hybrids (plug-in or not) and electric ones.

To clarify all the concepts, we are going to try to resolve all the doubts to know which car is most interesting to each type of driver.

At least ECO label

If we have decided that we want to buy a car, suppose we are looking for an electrified car. Even if it is the minimum for receive the ECO label. My advice is to opt for this option because, at least for now, restrictions in urban areas are being defined by environmental labeling and an ECO sticker from the DGT will always be better than a C.

With this in mind, let’s check which option is more worth it.





Mild hybrids, the best for those who prefer combustion

If we are a driver who doesn’t even want to hear about electricity in our car but we are starting to see the wolf’s ears, it is best to opt for a mild hybrid. This type of car has a very small battery that is usually 48 volts (although there are 24 volt or even 12 volt options).

In this case, the electric motor only works testimonial caseswith some functions such as a starter motor, guaranteeing coasting (turning off the combustion engine for short periods of time) or receiving a very small extra power during acceleration.

Beyond preferences, this hybridization is especially interesting if we drive many kilometers on the road throughout the year. On fast roads we have the advantage of reducing consumption a little while not carrying the weight of a large battery that we are not taking advantage of. They are usually gasoline engines but it is also possible to find mild hybridization combined with a diesel engine.

Because YEAH choose a mild hybrid: because it is the cheapest way to access an ECO sticker. In addition, we will save a few tenths of consumption on the highway and highway. Because NO choose a mild hybrid: because in the city we will save more with a self-charging, plug-in hybrid or an electric one. I would choose a mild hybrid if…: I liked combustion cars and wanted an ECO sticker or if the majority of the kilometers were traveled on motorways or dual carriageways.





Self-rechargeable hybrids, ideal for the city

The self-charging hybrid, also called electric hybrid, is one that has a larger battery, one or two kWh in size and that can travel a few hundred meters (or a few kilometers) in completely electric mode.

This type of hybrid it doesn’t plug inreuses the operation of the combustion engine and the inertia of braking to fill the battery and have electricity available to drive at low speed with it, offer extra power or reduce consumption on the road when driving at speed.

The great advantage of this type of car is that they eliminate or reduce the impact of the combustion engine operating in its most inefficient cycle, when we start from a standstill.

Therefore, in the city they are ideal, It always starts driving in electric mode. The latest vehicles of this type, if driven at low speed, are capable of traveling a few kilometers without turning on the combustion engine.

Because YEAH choose a self-charging hybrid: because it is the cheapest way to get around the city with a car with a combustion engine. Its automatic transmission allows you to relax behind the wheel and driving comfort is more pleasant in urban environments and traffic jams. Because NO Choose a self-charging hybrid: on highways and highways it is not the best option because its benefits will be relegated to the background and, in addition, we will drag the weight of the batteries. Those who travel many kilometers on the road every day and do not experience traffic jams will not take advantage of their technology. I would choose a self-charging hybrid if…: I use my car in the city every day or have to deal with major traffic jams. In addition, you would gain the comfort of automatic transmission and the smoothness of starting with an electric motor.





Plug-in hybrid, the perfect option for those looking for an electric vehicle without restrictions

The plug-in hybrid is the same as the self-charging hybrid but its battery is much bigger (usually up to 10 kWh but in the latest models they reach 20 kWh), so it can be recharged with a domestic outlet or a charging post.

Plug-in hybrids have the advantage of being able to cover dozens of kilometers in completely electric mode as long as they have a charge in the battery. When this runs out, it will always act with a remainder that will allow it to move like a self-recharging hybrid.

Furthermore, since its battery is small, it can be charged in much shorter time periods than an electric. A 10 kWh battery can be charged in just over an hour with a 7 kW charging post but also in about three and a half hours if plugged into a household outlet of about 3 kW power. With the addition that some supermarkets and large stores offer free recharges using domestic sockets.

According to studies, most European drivers could make their daily trips with the kilometers accumulated in the batteries of an electric car. And it is especially interesting if you have a second home more or less nearby, since most of the kilometers will be in completely electric mode.

It has the advantage that you can enjoy the benefits of the electric car in everyday life (more smoothness and no vibrations) with the added bonus that it is not necessary to plan long trips. In addition, its drivers have the right to use it in low-emission areas if, in the future, their city prohibits driving with a combustion engine on some of its streets.

In addition, plug-in hybrids (provided they have more than 40 kilometers of fully electric autonomy) receive the Zero Emissions label from the DGT, which is especially interesting in large cities where advantages are offered for their use, such as driving in the Bus lane. -HOV or free parking on the street.

Finally, plug-in hybrids are also partly subsidized by the MOVES III Plan. Buyers can get 2,500 euros of purchase assistance and 5.000 euros if another vehicle breaks down. Furthermore, if the plug-in hybrid has more than 90 km of autonomy (the so-called extended range electric vehicles) they will count as an electric vehicle and the minimum aid will be 5,000 euros and the maximum 7,000 euros.

Because YEAH choose a plug-in hybrid: because in everyday life there is no cheaper way to drive with a combustion engine. You can enjoy the comforts of an electric car without its limitations when it comes to recharging it. Because NO choose a plug-in hybrid: because the annual kilometers do not compensate for the investment and the extra price of the plug-in hybrid compared to a self-charging hybrid. Because most of the kilometers are on highways and highways on long journeys. I would choose a plug-in hybrid if…: I traveled daily a number of kilometers close to or slightly greater than the car’s all-electric range. If I valued the driving comfort of an electric car on a day-to-day basis but I didn’t want to complicate things when traveling. If you lived in a city where you would take advantage of the Zero Emissions label (traveling in the Bus-HOV lane, discounts or free parking in regulated parking, among others).





Electric car, optimal if we have access to a charging point

The electric car is simpler and easier than any of the previous options. It lacks combustion engines and, instead, has one or more electric motors that provide enough power to move the car, taking advantage of the electrical energy accumulated in its batteries.

This energy accumulator will be the one that ends up segmenting the most recommended use of each vehicle, according to its size.

Batteries less than 50 kWh: electric cars recommended for urban use and nearby places. It is possible to travel but ranges are usually limited to just over 200 kilometers on highways and highways. Batteries of between 50 y 75 kWh: electric cars that operate smoothly in the urban environment and can venture on long trips, although it will require some planning to reach the most distant destinations. batteries more than 75 kWh: electric cars that can make long journeys without problems. On long trips, it is recommended to plan the route or, at least, study an alternative to the usual route in case an unforeseen event arises, but these are cars that approach or exceed 400 kilometers of real autonomy on highways and highways and that support very fast charging. .

The great advantage of the electric car is that, if you have somewhere to plug it in, you can choose very advantageous rates that allow us to get around daily for a ridiculous price. In addition, maintenance is practically non-existent and inspections are usually used to verify that everything works correctly, since the parts to be replaced are minimal.

Therefore, as you can check with this calculator, the more kilometers a driver drives cheaper the car will come out. And if daily use is in the city, much more so because it is in the urban environment where an electric car has the least consumption, since it also reuses part of the braking like hybrids. All this is confirmed by the taxi drivers themselves with electric vehicles.

But electric cars are also much more comfortable. Lacking a combustion engine, there are no noises or vibrations to disturb the driver. Acceleration is instantaneous, which provides added security when the maximum power of the car is claimed.

Nor can we forget that the purchase of an electric car grants the Zero Emissions sticker (with the advantages already mentioned) and that the State subsidizes part of it with the MOVES III Plan as long as its price is less than 45,000 euros before the VAT application. In that case, the driver receives 5,000 euros and up to 7.000 euros if another vehicle breaks down.

And to this aid we must add that the installation of domestic charging points is also subsidized, covering 70% of the amount up to a maximum of 5,000 euros for individuals and 80% in towns with less than 5,000 inhabitants.

Because YEAH choose an electric car: because it is the cheapest car mobility on a daily basis if you have access to a home charging point. Because maintenance is practically non-existent and the greater the number of kilometers, the greater the savings. For the smoothness and comfort while driving and the immediate acceleration of the electric motor. Because NO choose an electric car: because there is no charging point at home or in a garage. Because the number of annual kilometers does not compensate for the extra price of an electric car. I would choose an electric car if…: it had an accessible charging point and I used the car every day, especially in the city. If you especially valued the smoothness and comfort of the ride, without noise or vibrations. Yes, I feel like trying new things and I like having access to the latest technologies.

Photo | Peugeot, Mazda, Toyota, Volkswagen and Tesla