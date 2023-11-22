You may have already noticed, but restomods are increasingly reserved for the classic Porsches and Lambos of this world. For example, we already saw a refreshed Fiat Panda, while at Renault they treated not only the regular Twingo but also the ordinary 5 to a rejuvenation. Now another ‘normal’ model is going under the knife… But in its least normal version.

Three quarters of a million for a 190?

The German HWA — short for Hans Werner Aufrecht, yes: one of the founders of AMG — has shown a few first sketches of its next project. On it we clearly see a Mercedes 190, but one that is reminiscent of the iconic 2.5 Evo II of yesteryear. So count on heavily flared wheel arches and a killer spoiler, all in a completely new form. HWA promises that this will be a restomod based on the 190, and they will build it in a limited edition of 100 pieces. We also already know what you will have to pay for it: a nice 714,000 euros.

Can that price be justified for a Mercedes 190? As far as we are concerned, yes, and that is not only due to the sums that are asked for original Evos nowadays. The Germans were so afraid of making a smaller model for the first time that they spent more money than ever before on developing the standard ‘Baby-Benz’. To clarify: that made the research and development of the 190 more expensive than that of, say, the S-Class of its time. The result was impressive because both the undersigned and the head of the Autofans editorial team had one and we firmly agree: it is better that this is not an automobile built… Only this restomod can go one step further. .