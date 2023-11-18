In 2024 some of the great hits of recent years will return, some of those series that have become popular around the world and that have hooked us. But new seasons will arrive in the coming months and it is likely that you will no longer remember what happened. Before the year ends, put them on again. These series are essential before 2024.

They have been one of the most followed and talked about in recent years and are essential if we are looking for some of the best, but when the new seasons arrive in 2024 you will want to know what was happening and remember each of the details of these series.

Andor

The second season of Andor is expected in the summer of 2024 but we can watch the first again if we don’t have what happened in it too recent. Se premiered at the end of 2022, in September 2022 with a weekly episode that followed the story of the character that gives it its name. Diego Luna plays Cassian Andor in these twelve episodes that are located five years of the movie Rogue One and how the protagonist will join the Rebellion to fight against the Galactic Empire. If you don’t remember what happened because it’s been more than a year since it premiered, you can watch it again now.

Rings of power

It was one of the most anticipated premieres of 2022 and they arrived in Spain in September 2022 to become one of the most followed series in history. Can watch it on Amazon Prime Video completely and will have a new season in 2024 although the date has not yet been set.

Tolkien fans will be able to enjoy this eight-episode series in its first season that takes us to Middle Earth to set us in a time long before “The Fellowship of the Ring” but where we will continue enjoying the characters of the saga and the author’s fantasy.

the dragon house

Also in September 2022, “The House of the Dragon” arrived as a prequel to Game of Thrones. More than 170 years before Daenerys Targaryen We immerse ourselves fully in their history, in their ancestors. King Viserys Targaryen he has been reigning for nine years and his succession is in danger because he does not have any male children. What will happen to the Iron Throne and a continuous fight in a series that continues to have alliances, revenge and power as its axis.

It is expected that it will be in the summer of 2024 when the new episodes of “The House of the Dragon” arrive and you can watch it before the end of 2023 to remember everything that happened and catch up with this great story on HBO Max.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is one of the Netflix’s greatest hits and, launched years ago, the science fiction series will continue to release new seasons. We have seen Eleven, Mike and the others grow up but the Hawkins gang will return in 2024 although there is still no exact date for the release of the episodes.

If you don’t remember after everything that happened and the continuous changes in the plot, it’s a good time to rewatch Stranger Things or even catch up on it if you haven’t seen it yet. And let’s see what happens.