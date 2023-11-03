The impact of Hurricane “Otis” in Guerrero left the port of Acapulco destroyed, so some of the events that would take place are also affected.

Given this context, Luis Miguel’s fans wonder if the concerts scheduled in Acapulco will still take place.

On December 27 and 28 at the GNP Seguros “El Sol” Arena they have shows scheduled as part of their new 2023 Tour, But after the damage left by the hurricane, several of the concerts that were planned to take place at that venue were postponed.

What will be the case of Luis Miguel?

According to the promoters of the venue: “Due to the effects, events organized at the Group’s (Imperial World) properties will be postponed until further notice.”

However, they issued a specific list of celebrities who are already in an agreement to choose another date in the future and Luis Miguel is not one of them.

“We are carrying out an exhaustive review of the conditions of our entertainment venues such as: Forum Mundo Imperial and Arena GNP Seguros, so “We will soon communicate the new dates to be carried out for each one, hoping to resume operations at the end of the year,” dictates a statement.

While a spokesperson said, that At the moment they do not have more information about the concerts that will be in December, as is the case of Luis Miguel, It is expected that there will be a significant recovery for the last month of the year.

“As soon as we have more information, we will gladly issue an official statement,” the spokesperson said.

Other concerts that are postponed

Meanwhile, this is the list of singers who will make their fans wait to see them in the Arena with capacity for 10,500 spectators.

Ha*Ash: November 4 Gloria Trevi: November 19

Likewise, other famous people like José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Bely and Beto the great concert and the Brazilian Daniel Boaventura, who would perform on November 11, 12 and 25, respectively, in Forum Mundo Imperial, the date will change.

The tickets of those who had already purchased them for one of these dates will be valid for the new appointments. but those who prefer a refund may request it once the system is restored normally, that is, electricity, telephone lines and banking systems in order to offer the adequate service.

