Some private websites wrote on social media and spread the news to the public that a category 3 hurricane would hit France and then Italy. It happened, obviously in Italy, just a few days ago and no one batted an eye. Nobody complained, nobody was indignant, nobody was worried.

Some private weather sites, one of which had already launched weather warnings in the past, clearly putting itself in the place of the Civil Protection (behavior that is ethically wrong and contrary to Italian laws), have allowed themselves to spread without any scruple, meteorological news totally devoid of any scientific basis. Meteorology in Italy is now a no man’s land. Without legislative regulation, yes, Italian private meteorology has no rules that protect it, controls and regulations, any private site that does not respect the rules of correct communication can allow itself to write imaginative forecasts, such as snow in the middle of July and even that a hurricane will arrive in France and Italy.

The historic Atlantic storm Ciaran, named thus by the (real) meteorological experts of the English Met Office, was not a category 3 hurricane. According to the official nomenclature, the definition of “hurricanes” must be used only to identify tropical cyclones that occur form in the Atlantic basin and the eastern part of the North Pacific.

In this case the incorrect and dangerously misleading use of the term hurricane has one and only objective: to monetize through clicks. In doing so, attention to alert communication is diminished, the work of true professionals is degraded, the work of the Civil Protection is not respected, the wells of communication are poisoned and the citizens, the credibility of Meteorology and of those who practice it in compliance with scientific rules without just following the pages viewed or the multiplication of clicks.

Luigi Latini











