Suara.com – Doadibadai Hollo aka Suhu ex-Kerispatih will run as a legislative candidate in the 2024 elections. Hurricane was proposed by the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) to become their legislative candidate in the West Java VI electoral district (dapil) which includes Bekasi City and Depok City.

Hurricane’s decision to run as a legislative candidate has been under strict consideration for several years, because since 2014 his mother had prohibited his desire.

Hurricane’s mother considers the politics of this place to be dirty and not good for her son.

“Actually, it’s not just this year, I’ve been offered the offer since 2014 by a big political party. Firstly, I wasn’t ready programmatically, secondly mentally, thirdly, my mother never allowed it. I’m a person who really obeys what my mother says,” said Storm. when met in the Menteng area, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Hurricane ex Kerispatih. (Tiara Rosana/Suara.com)

“He had a bad experience with his family in politics. Secondly, my mother doesn’t really like the intrigue of politics, she thinks politics is dirty, she doesn’t know whether there are opponents or friends,” he continued.

However, since last year, Hurricane has again convinced his mother about his seriousness in politics. According to the pianist, politics is not always tied to dirty actions or things.

It is precisely through this politics that Hurricane wants to change that negative image. Including changing the future for artists.

“But I said to my mother like this, ‘mam, if everyone thinks politics is dirty, there won’t be anyone who wants to clean it by doing politics cheerfully and happily’. So I’m ready to change at least in my world of work, the world of art. ,” said Storm.

“(until) the end of 2022 I was called by friends at the PSI DPP and finally they asked me to advance through PSI,” he added.