Yoshihiro Togashi has explained one of the big changes that the last chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga had.

Hunter x Hunter is one of the works that has given us the most talk about in recent years and not only for its splendid history and its fascinating system of power but also for his constant pauseswhich have endangered the continuity of this acclaimed series that is loved by millions of fans worldwide.

In addition, Hunter x Hunter is not having a good timesince due to the serious health problems that have afflicted its creator, This work has paused the serialization of the manga againleaving fans eager to continue enjoying the adventures of the incredible characters of this series.

However, the last chapters that were broadcast of the manga surprised the fans, who They noticed big changes in these episodesgenerating some doubts in the followers, which have been clarified by the same Yoshihiro Togashi, who has explained the reason for the recent changes to the manga.

Yoshihiro Togashi explains the increase in text in the Hunter x Hunter manga chapters

Many important news have emerged regarding Hunter x Hunter, since, recently, there were indications that the manga could return very soon, a detail that caused great excitement in the fans, who have faithfully waited for each chapter of this work. Likewise, it has also been announced how the series will end if Yoshihiro Togashi dies, this being the newest information regarding the IP, which has generated a lot of concern for the mangaka’s health.

But these are not the only important details that have been revealed Hunter x Huntersince, recently, through a letter for an interview in Japan, Yoshihiro Togashi has revealed many details about his work, among them, the reason why, The last chapters of the manga had a lot of textbeing more extensive.

Through X, the account called @TheHxHSource ha shared a fragment of this interview in which Togashi has revealed the reasons for the big changes that have occurred in the manga regarding the expansion of the texts in each panel.

In this letter, Yoshihiro Togashi explained the reason for the notable increase in text in the last chapters of Hunter x Hunterletting it be known that this change was made for five main reasonsbeing the following:

“The basic information that needs to be explained to readers is already quite extensive, including the introduction of several new Nen abilities, the details of the Succession Contest, and the background of each Prince.” “In terms of narrative structure, there are several unrelated conflicts.” resolved that must be addressed during the journey, and I knew from the beginning that, if I also considered the individuals involved in the Succession Contest, it would become a complex challenge where the various intentions and connections of a huge number of characters intertwine with each other. …Consequently, the basic information mentioned in the first part has been increased even more.” “I wanted not only the princes, but also their staff to be more than just supporting characters, so I made extensive use of monologues so that act as narrative exposition and character development. As a result, the text has become more convoluted and unruly.” “In this current arc, I am also experimenting with the characters and how they feel about their missions… In the process of search for more interesting story developments, the number of discarded words in my mind is several or even ten times greater than the number of worlds in a single finished storyboard.” “As you can see from my previous answers, I am upset as an author. Not only am I unable to find the right balance, but deep down, a part of me unapologetically thinks that word count is equivalent to a free service. “Words rule.”

These are the top five reasons for that The last chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga significantly increased their texts in each panel, as there is a lot of information that the mangaka wants to provide to his readers, since the arc he is addressing is full of very interesting news and changes that deserve to be explained in detail.

Without a doubt, The Succession Contest arc has been one of the most epic of the workso it is understandable that Togashi wants to provide in detail as much information as possible in each chapter.

It remains to wait that the manga has a great return to continue learning more secrets of Hunter x Hunter and its incredible characters, because this work still has a lot to offer, so we hope that Yoshihiro Togashi has a speedy and satisfactory recovery to continue telling such a majestic story.

