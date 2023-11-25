Hunter

Hunter X Hunter has kept fans in suspense due to the health challenges of the master behind the pen, Yoshihiro Togashi. With frequent breaks due to chronic back and hip problems, the final fate of the manga remains in limbo. In a revealing interview on Japan’s TV Asahi, Togashi shared an alternate outcome that would become canon if he died before completing his work.

The interview, translated and distributed by @pewpiece on X (formerly known as Twitter), has caused a stir among English-speaking fans. According to the story, in the event of her death, the story would conclude with a twist introducing Jin, the granddaughter of Gon, the main protagonist. The hypothetical scene shows Jin catching a fish called the Lord of the Lake, mirroring the beginning of the series, where Gon does the same. But, unlike Gon, Jin wishes to stay on Whale Island, taking on the role of her grandmother and Gon’s childhood companion, Noko.

It will only be a valid ending if he dies.

Togashi mentioned that this ending would not hold up if he manages to complete Hunter X Hunter by himself. He revealed to have three main scenarios for the outcome, differentiated by the reactions they will provoke among fans. Despite this narrative, this outcome with Jin would be a last resort if Togashi fails to conclude the series.

Readers, faithful despite the erratic programming, should not consider this outcome as a definitive spoiler. Additionally, the series’ current arc, the Succession Contest, doesn’t seem to be heading toward a compelling conclusion to the entire story, so this “break the glass in case of emergency” denouement might not be canon if everything continues its course. .

With uncertainty about the future of Hunter While the anime can be enjoyed on Netflix and has an ending that could be considered definitive.