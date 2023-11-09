We are still in shock and now we receive other related news. You already know that Nintendo has just announced a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie by complete surprise.

Zelda movie

It seems that now we have reactions from famous actors who want to participate in the film. The Legend of Zelda live-action movie does not yet have a confirmed cast, but the artist Machine Gun Kelly He has already shown interest in playing Link, a role he already unofficially took on in Halloween 2022.

Fans have also suggested Hunter Schafer for the role of Zelda, to which the actress responded positively, expressing her love for the game, although she has already done so in the past. Although this is speculative at the moment, there could be surprises in the cast as the film develops. The production of the Zelda movie continues to be a topic of interest for fans, so we will be attentive.

