Relatives and supporters of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons staged a sit-in in front of the Red Cross in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Photo/Al Arabiya

GAZA TRACK – Hundreds of women and teenagers Palestine which is held by Israel for several months to years will gain their freedom under a deal to release 50 Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas on Wednesday.

Joyful reunions are expected when Palestinian families welcome the prisoners upon their return on Thursday (23/11/2023), most of whom will return to their homes in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Arrested for offenses such as attempted stabbings, throwing stones at Israeli soldiers or having contact with enemy organizations, many of them are administratively detained, meaning Israel detains them without trial.

In contrast to previous prisoner exchanges, most notably in the 2011 agreement to release Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit by Hamas, no one was convicted of killing Israeli citizens.

In the deal, Israel released more than 1,000 prisoners, some of whom were convicted of murder, including Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and one of those held by Israel to be responsible for Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

The Qatar-brokered agreement is the first concrete sign of an end to fighting that began with an attack on October 7 by hundreds of Hamas gunmen, who took about 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage.

Israel has agreed to a four-day ceasefire, the influx of aid into Gaza and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages, all of them children or women.

A Palestinian official said as many as 150 other Palestinian prisoners could be freed in exchange for another 50 hostages in the coming days.

“The release of a number of our prisoners during the war is of great importance,” said Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Authority’s Prisoners’ Affairs Commission.