Double ration of layoffs today: after the news of 30% cut of Digital Bros. employeesnow unfortunately we have to report that too Humble Games has decided to send an unknown number of people home.

In a press note sent to the gaming editorial team of Sports Illustrated, Humble Bundle’s publishing label confirmed the layoffs without clarifying how many employees were affected by the move. The statement is the usual agglomeration of perfunctory phrases, including the inevitable praise for the people fired, “talented and dedicated” but not enough to guarantee them the retention of their jobs, despite the “enormous impact” they had on the company .

But there’s no need to despair, “Humble Games is committed to continuing to work with wonderful independent developers to bring their experiences to players around the world.” That’s good, right? It will definitely please the fired people.

